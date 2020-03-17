Culpeper town, county and hospital officials met Monday morning for a taped briefing on Culpeper Media Network providing the latest on local impacts of the novel coronavirus.
COVID-19 testing at Culpeper Hospital
Culpeper Medical Center President Donna Staton said her staff has “been working pretty relentlessly around the clock” for the past week on its response to any cases of the virus in the community. In addition to restricting visitor access to the hospital, there are now designated entrances for potential cases and central phone number of 1-877-ASK-VDH3.
Staton said the local hospital, at this time, has all the necessary supplies and adequate staffing to meet local demands. Culpeper Medical Center is not currently limiting routine services or procedures, but that could change, she said.
“We are actively reaching out to all of our patients for elective follow-up visits to see if they would like to reschedule those to a later date, but at this time, we continue to function as normal as we possibly can,” Staton said. “We do have testing capability at the facility for COVID-19 and are handling those appropriately through commercial labs as well as our state laboratory testing facility. I do want to assure you that we are capable and well-positioned to care for any cases within our community.”
The hospital is taking every precaution to ensure the safety of its team members and the community, she added. To that end, Staton added, last weekend, the local hospital suspended volunteer services for its auxiliary staff, many who are senior citizens, “to make sure we are taking care of our most vulnerable population.”
According to Ooten, the local turnaround time for coronavirus testing for those at high risk for the respiratory illness is about two days. Low risk screening test results will take about four days to return, he said.
“We will weather this event as a community, working together,” a county news release stated on Tuesday. “We ask everyone to please do their part by limiting interactions with large groups of people, practicing good hygiene and remaining vigilant in following all of the guidance being provided.”
Public utilities
“The town of Culpeper is closely monitoring the pandemic and staying aware of potential risks posed by its spread,” Mayor Mike Olinger said in remarks echoed by County Board Chairman Gary Deal.
Both local governments are following CDC and Virginia Health Department recommendations.
“Additionally, we are working with our community partners in a team effort to prepare for an organized response to this pandemic,” Olinger said. “We will be sure town operations are prepared to respond to a widespread outbreak.”
It is the town and county’s responsibility to continue to provide public services reliably and safely, he and Deal said. To that end, emergency response plans have been reviewed, supply needs assessed, provisions and materials secured and staffing plans gone over. Both local governments are allowing nonessential employees to work remotely and all nonessential employee travel and training has been suspended.
“We know that town utility customers and taxpayers may need additional assistance during this period regarding their accounts and making payments. The town treasurer’s office remains available to support the public,” Olinger said, directing those in need to contact 829-8220 or payonlineculpeperva.gov to make arrangements.
The State Corporation Commission on Monday directed all regulated electric, natural gas and water companies in Virginia to suspend disconnections until the coronavirus outbreak subsides, at least for 60 days. This includes Dominion Power.
However, the SCC does not regulate town of Culpeper utilities. Still, the town will work with customers on a case-to-case basis to keep their lights and water on, said Town Manager Chris Hively on Tuesday.
“We are just preparing for the worst, and (preparing) to keep providing all of our critical services,” he said. “It’s a different reality we are all living here.”
All town offices except for the visitor center remain open. Visitor access is restricted to the lobby.
Budget changes
Next week’s Town Council committee meetings have been cancelled. A special council meeting on the budget and changes to it since the coronavirus pandemic will be held March 25 in the economic development center on South Main Street.
“We will set up the room to try to have the social distancing with council members spread around the room,” Hively said. Audio of the meeting will be broadcast in the lobby area for the public to minimize exposure, he added.
“We need to talk about the budget again,” Hively said of an initial presentation last week. “A lot has happened since last week.”
Chairman Deal, in Monday’s briefing, said he and other county officials are staying in communication with Culpeper County Emergency Services Director Bill Ooten several times daily.
“We are working with our community partners such as the hospital, law enforcement and fire and rescue volunteers to prepare for an organized response,” Deal said, adding he likes to quiz Ooten on various scenarios. “If we have one case come to Culpeper, two, 15, what do we do? And (Oooten) comes through with the protocol that is necessary. I feel very confident him and his staff are doing everything to be prepared.”
Ooten said the emergency response plan spells out the coordinated effort for coronavirus response in conjunction with state, local and federal partners, as well as the hospital, urgent care and long-term health facilities.
