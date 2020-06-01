Mayor Mike Olinger on Monday afternoon provided a statement from Culpeper Town Council on the current state of affairs in the nation. It was written by Councilwoman Jamie Clancey. Here is the statement:
"On behalf of the Culpeper Town Council, we ensure that we are supportive of all of our town residents. We do not tolerate racism of any kind and support programs, policies, and relationships that we hope create an environment of inclusion and community for all who live, work, and visit here.
"We are fully aware of the institutional racism that continues to impact our society today and want to be part of the solution.
"We absolutely condemn the actions of the law enforcement officers responsible in the death of George Floyd and know that the behaviors exhibited there do not represent our Town Police Department, whom we fully support.
"We are available for open dialogue, to hear thoughts, questions, and feedback, and to provide support for our community as we process recent events.
"Further, the Town Council completely understands and shares the anger many in our collective community is experiencing and hope to identify healthy, peaceful ways of moving through it together."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.