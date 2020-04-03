A.G. Richardson Elementary School Math Specialist Candy Standley instantly got emotional when asked about her motivation for participating in a recent drive-thru parade in the neighborhoods of the students they won’t see any more in their classrooms for the rest of the academic year.
“Oh my god, it makes me choke up,” she said, sitting in the front seat of her pick-up truck. “These people—our staff—and the children are our family. To have it just end …”
In the back of the pickup, her husband, Jay, tied on a large sign, painted in big red and black letters, “We love Bull Dogs 9754%”
“That’s just a lot,” Standley said with more cheer of why she chose the odd figure. “Had to have some numbers in there and it looked like a lot when I put them together.”
Missing the daily routine
Dozens of teachers, many wearing school colors of red and black, showed up on a Monday morning, March 30, at the school along U.S. 15 in Culpeper County to show their love for the A.G. Richardson Bull Dogs, and its 600 students.
Teachers and pupils were abruptly separated on March 13, a teacher workday in Culpeper, the same day Gov. Ralph Northam closed schools for the rest of the year due to spread of deadly COVID-19.
Outside the empty school, teachers and other school staff taped parade-ready streamers and balloons to their vehicles on which positive messages appeared on signs and in red and black window markers—“You are smarties!” “I miss you” and “Bulldogs Rock!” Staff members greeted each other with laughter and smiles, some offering virtual hugs without getting too close. It was hard not to embrace each other.
School Principal Sue Bridges monitored the interaction, breaking up any closer-knit groups, “Social distancing people, social distancing!” she called while speeding around the parking lot on foot.
“Mr. Hallett misses you,” read a sign on the car of fifth grade teacher Patrick Hallett, who wore a shirt stating, “Keep Calm You’re Gonna Rock Your SOLs.” The Standards of Learnings tests won’t be administered this year and his 5th graders won’t get a traditional elementary school graduation.
“It’s upsetting, definitely disappointing,” Hallett said of the school year ending the way it did. “Not to see the kids every single day, you miss the routines, the kids coming into the class with big smiles on their faces.”
A teacher for eight years, Hallett said he’s had to adjust his expectations going forward as learning moves online or to paper packets depending on level of internet access for students. Culpeper County Public Schools will not grade assignments for students during this period of at-home learning on Google Classrooms and other digital platforms.
Students at A.G. Richardson were able to come to school and get books and other educational resources, Hallett said: “Hopefully, they’re at least doing that.” He anticipated the beginning of the next academic year, whenever that is, will be a struggle for some students.
“The education opportunities (for our students) will vary,” Hallett said. “There will be a lot of re-teaching at the beginning of the year and new concepts they never touched on.”
Staying connected
Head Custodian Shirley Johnson, attending in a decorated car with another custodian, said the situation is especially sad for the fifth graders, in their last year of elementary school.
“And the ones that have been here since kindergarten—we didn’t even get to say good-bye,” said the school employee since 1999.
Johnson said the school has been deep cleaned and sanitation continues as staff members return to physical classrooms amid the closure. “Other than that, we’re just waiting to hear more,” she said.
School speech pathologist Candice Rinker attended the drive-thru parade event with her son, Simon, a fourth grader at A.G. Richardson. Being separated from her school family has been hard, she said, but now she is homeschooling her own family.
“It’s great because all the teachers are putting thing online,” Rinker said. “In our house, we’re also focusing on a lot of life lessons like laundry and cleaning the bathroom. We made pot pies, too!”
Simon simply said it’s been “weird” not being in school, helping his mom decorate their car.
Principal Sue Bridges organized the drive-thru parade, as teachers are doing nationwide, to stay connected with the school children.
“We miss our kids so much and we miss the daily contact,” she said, standing at the school entrance handing out maps showing various neighborhood routes.
Teachers returned the next day for the same exercise, making sure to drive through all the various areas where their kids live. Bridges did a robo-call to let parents know to be on the lookout for the scholarly procession.
“We want them to know as close as we can get to them that we’re thinking about them and we love them and they are the why of what we do. That’s why we’re doing this today,” she said.
Time off, distanced parade route
The first group of around a dozen cars drove off in a line around 9:45 a.m., and with their hazard lights blinking and streamers streaming, circled around the bypass to get on U.S. Route 29 South. The parade continued at a moderate speed on the highway for a short distance before turning right on Mountain Run Lake Road.
The teachers honked their car horns and waved out the window while following along through shady streets and nice houses overlooking the lake and Blue Ridge Mountains. People came out on their porches to wave back while one family waved from a big picture window inside their house, abiding by the stay-at-home order in effect until early June.
Preschool para-educator Tina Ducote was among the most vocally enthusiastic staff participants at the social distanced event. Her vehicle had the most decorations as well.
Her daughter, Amber Ducote, came out for the parade in a show of support for her alma mater.
“I was a Bull Dog,” said the elementary student of the early 2000s.
Ducote commented on the pandemic from a career perspective.
“Nobody knows how to handle it. This is the first time this has happened.” On the front lines, Amber Ducote works as a pharmacy technician at a local big box store and recently took some time off to get adjusted to the public frenzy. The time off allowed her to drive with her mom in the parade.
“My job has gotten a lot busier,” she said, mentioning understaffing. “People are a lot more rude.”
Ducote, like many working in “essential” pharmacies and groceries, expressed concern regarding her lack of protection, like a mask, from the public and the highly contagious novel coronavirus.
“People come right up,” she said. “Many customers are requesting multiple months of medicine. “They’re trying to hoard and gather all the prescriptions they can get.”
