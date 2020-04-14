The Culpeper County Board of Supervisors will accept public comments – by phone, email or mail – on a $180.4 million Fiscal Year 2021 budget, about $4 million less than proposed a month ago.
Like localities nationwide coping with business and school closures, increased unemployment and other far-reaching economic implications due to COVID-19, the elected board supported a budget that eliminates new teaching positions, provides no new funding for public schools, freezes hiring in all departments (except for four new sheriff’s office positions), suspends capital improvements and cuts most employee pay raises. The recommended budget, set for adoption on May 12, was option two, with modifications, of three recently presented by county administration.
At its fourth special emergency meeting in four weeks by teleconference on Tuesday morning, elected officials voted 5-2 to advertise the relatively barebones spending plan that’s more than $2 million less than the current year budget. No taxes will be increased.
The budget goes to public hearing at 7 p.m. on May 5, though it won’t be by normal procedure, as the board discussed later.
Is it barebones enough?Supervisor Jack Frazier voted against the budget, feeling it wasn’t frugal enough in that it retains a 2.1 percent half-year cost-of-living raise—effective Jan. 1, 2021—for county and school employees.
The proposed budget, to be advertised Friday, also keeps a higher county share for employee health insurance, gives raises to low-paid social workers and provides $240,000 for six sheriff’s office vehicles.
This in an environment where many are jobless locally due to business shutting down to prevent spread of the virus. In the past three weeks, as new restrictions took effect, more than 1,400 Culpeper workers have filed for unemployment. In the five-county region, from March 21 to April 4, a total of more than 5,100 local workers filed for unemployment, according to Virginia Employment Commission.
“I can’t support this at all,” Frazier said of the FY21 spending plan. “Moving forward with a budget like this, not knowing what we have to deal with. We are working in the blind here.”
Frazier also felt there would be “a tremendous amount of money floating around” connected to the state’s now-shuttered public schools related to unused fuel costs for parked buses and decreased heating and cooling costs at empty schools. He said it would be an issue next year.
Tax shortfall worse?Reflected in the FY21 budget are an anticipated 15 percent reduction in sales tax collections, 10 percent less in personal property taxes and 15 percent fewer building permit fees.
Also voting against the budget was Supervisor Tom Underwood, who felt the tax shortfall would be even harsher during this unprecedented time.
“I am confident revenue will be significantly lower than what we are looking at with businesses all closed,” he said. Underwood predicted the county would have to implement deeper cuts, commenting the budget, as presented, “Is very different from what we are seeing in the private sector.”
He later sought more potential budget cuts, mentioning unpaid furloughs for some county employees while maintaining their health benefits.
Supervisor Paul Bates sought clarification on the COLA raises surviving in the spending plan, saying, “We will evaluate that in January—is that correct?” County Administrator John Egertson said yes, noting the 2.1 percent salary increase was “programmed, but in no way committed.”
Chairman Gary Deal inquired about deferring VDOT road projects, worth around $8 million this year and next, according to Egertson. The vast majority of the roadwork could be delayed, he said, “$5-6 million we potentially would not have to spend.”
Also cut from the budget were board and planning commission raises and the Culpeper Quarterly, a countywide paper mailer of county news. Egertson even recommended, and the board agreed, cancelling printing and mailing of the current year’s final edition, costing $10,700.
Virtual comments in era of social distanceHow the board will accept comments on its presented budget at its regular night meeting May 7 was a topic for debate on Tuesday. The recommendation from Egertson, which received consensus, provides a public comment hotline for leaving messages at 540/727-3427. Or, citizens can send a message to Publiccomment@culpepercounty or through the mail to Culpeper County Administration Attn: Public Comment 302 N. Main St. Culpeper, VA 22701.
Public comments submitted through these means will then be transcribed and provided to board members in time for the May 7 meeting and future meetings—until social distancing restrictions are lifted. Egertson said he has seen the method work in other jurisdictions.
Underwood said he was not sure the effort to solicit public comment was sufficient, saying recorded or written words don’t have the same impact as in-person. He said he hoped by May 7 conditions would exist whereby some board members could attend a meeting in the county boardroom to hear comments from an in-person public—while adhering to public health recommendations.
Frazier agreed with Underwood, saying, “It’s just not the same.” He said he hoped “possibly by then we could have some form of our regular meeting.”
Supervisor Bill Chase disagreed, referring to the state’s emergency order in place until June 10 banning large gatherings. Accepting comments remotely is the best option at this time, he added: “I would like to start meeting like normal, too, but we’re not going to be able to. It’s up to the governor—not me.”
Bates agreed with Chase, saying that even if the public could be brought in one by one to comment before the board there would still be people congregating in the parking lot, in violation of the emergency order. Bates suggested doing a “real time call-in” during the board meeting teleconference.
Supervisor Kathy Campbell proposed delaying the public hearing for three more weeks beyond the scheduled date, or holding it in a larger facility, like the Daniel Technology Center.
Supervisor Brad Rosenberger said while he would like nothing more than to have a board meeting in person—“an answer to my prayers”—that the rules of social distance need to be observed. He mentioned an earlier presentation from Emergency Services Director Bill Ooten forecasting potential second and third waves of COVID-19 outbreaks.
“I don’t think we have the option to come in there at all,” he said of a physical meeting.
In a related issue, Ooten informed the board in an earlier briefing on Tuesday that, as of yet, zero members of career staff or volunteer first responders have tested positive for COVID-19.
Frazier, who had asked about it, encouraged keeping a running tally of local EMS resources in case of a possible future illness among their ranks. “They are the ones that got to show up first,” he said.
The public can listen to electronic meetings of the Board of Supervisors and School Board at https://www.culpepermedia.org/live-stream or Comcast Public Access Channel 10, and Verizon Fios Public Access Channel 21. Public comments will be posted on Culpeper County BoardDocs with other meeting documents.
