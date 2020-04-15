Culpeper County Public Schools is offering free, drive-up WiFi internet at five locations, primarily for students and staff.
Residents can get online, inside their vehicles, from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. any day of the week from the student parking lots at Eastern View High School, the faculty lot between Culpeper Middle School and Culpeper County High School, the Pearl Sample Elementary parking lot and the Emerald Hill Elementary a.m. dropoff side of the building.
The service is provided to facilitate access to educational resources and communication with teachers and to help students without reliable internet access at home, the school division said in a statement.
To stem the spread of the highly transmissible coronavirus, users are asked to stay in their cars and respect the state’s social-distancing guidelines.
High school students with Chromebooks should log on as they normally do. Students with non-CCPS devices can log on to the CCPS Public network; they will need to set up a temporary account with an email address to do so.
School staff will not be monitoring the remote internet usage, and schools remain closed. Code of Conduct on-campus rules remain in effect.
When Gov. Ralph Northam first closed schools across the commonwealth, Culpeper County Public Schools staff recognized the inequity that many students would face when trying to access distance-learning opportunities and stay current with their class work.
A large percentage of Culpeper public school students do not have affordable, high-speed internet in their homes. So the staff enhanced WiFi capabilities at five sites, making it accessible from parking lots at Eastern View and Culpeper County high schools, Culpeper Middle School and Emerald Hill and Pearl Sample elementary schools.
On March 16, less than two weeks after all Virginia public and private schools were closed, Culpeper students were able to download schoolwork and stay connected with their teachers from the safety of cars parked at those five places.
In an interview Wednesday, Culpeper County School Board Chairwoman Michelle North said she has spoken with leaders at a variety of Virginia school districts, agencies and hospitals in recent weeks, and their leaders were impressed by the speed with which Culpeper County Public Schools responded to the coronavirus crisis.
“The collaboration in Culpeper is really remarkable,” North said. “We’re a well-connected community, and that makes a big difference.”
Culpeper nailed many things that, at the time, other school districts and communities were just talking about, she said.
Within days of the school closures, Culpeper’s public schools began providing breakfast and lunch at Emerald Hill, Farmington and Pearl Sample elementary schools for students.
On March 18 at Farmington Elementary, Culpeper opened a Critical Infrastructure Childcare Program for the children of first responders and health-care providers. Ninety children are registered in the program, which enables their parents to stay working and keeps “the rest of us” safe, North said.
She said the school system is exploring ways to engage students in learning opportunities for the remainder of the school year. The school district also continues to collaborate with agencies and county departments to meet community needs, North said.
