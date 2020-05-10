Jan Thelin, the Academic Spotlight coordinator for Culpeper County High School, recently asked several of the Class of 2020’s spotlight winners to comment on this school year in light of the coronavirus pandemic. Her questions were:
1. What are your feelings about school cancellations?
2. How are you dealing with online classes?
3. How are you spending your time during the quarantine?
4. How is COVID-19 affecting your college plans?
AMIRAH ALI
When I had first heard that school was going to be cancelled for the remainder of the school year, my initial feeling was frustration. I was upset and devastated that I wasn’t going to be able to see my friends for our final months in school together. However, I eventually understood that this decision was made for the well-being of everyone.
Moving to online schooling hasn’t been as bad as I thought it would be. The amount of work that I receive for each class has been relatively the same. However, for classes such as statistics, it is a little more difficult for me to learn the material since it isn’t physically taught with my teacher in the room to help me.
Aside from doing schoolwork, some things that I enjoy doing during the quarantine include biking, cooking/baking, reading, and watching plenty of movies and TV shows.
So far, COVID-19 hasn’t affected my college plans. I am a little anxious to see if it will last long enough to affect my first semester of college.
LIAM ADDY
I was saddened to hear about school closing because of COVID-19. At first, it seemed like a short break from school, but soon I began to miss seeing my friends and teachers every day. It was also disheartening to hear many important events like prom and graduation have been put off and possibly cancelled.
Online classes haven’t been too bad. The key for me has been being more disciplined, and scheduling a time to sit down and do the work so it doesn’t get put off. I definitely prefer to work in class, though, because I find it easier to focus and ask questions, and I miss the social aspect of it.
During the quarantine, I’ve made time for things I wouldn’t normally have much time for. I spend a lot more time outside walking and relaxing, as well as reading and watching movies and TV. I have also started cooking more and with new recipes, which has been a fun project.
The biggest effect COVID-19 has had on my college plans was that the accepted students’ days that I planned on attending at the University of Virginia and the College of William & Mary were cancelled. I was hoping to go to both to get a final look into both colleges before I made my final decision, but now I’ll have to make do with any online information they give out.
KASEY MIZE
The school cancellation makes me disappointed, especially as a senior, as the last quarter is largely the most exciting. However, I understand that this is out of our control and want more than anything for us all to stay safe and healthy.
I only have one dual enrollment online class that is still being graded through Germanna, so I am prioritizing that work and working on the miscellaneous assignments from my other classes when I can.
During quarantine, I am going outside as much as possible, mostly biking and running. I am also playing a lot of games with my dad, including ping pong, badminton, and backgammon to pass the time. On a more responsible note, I have been trying to complete a lot of scholarship applications as well.
This outbreak has not made a huge impact on my college plans as I have already committed to attending VCU in the Honors College program. The only difficulty is that I cannot visit for orientation, apply for housing, or sign up for classes while everything is delayed. Hopefully we will be able to have our first fall semester at college in person.
AMY THELIN
I was very saddened by the school cancellations. There were a lot of things I was looking forward to at the end of the year, and I never got to say goodbye to a lot of people. Graduation is the hardest thing to give up for me.
I do not have too many online classes. The ones I do have are not terribly difficult, but I’d much rather be in school. At least with the online classes we can still connect with our classmates and teachers, but it just isn’t the same.
Quarantine is pretty boring on the whole! It’s hard for me to slow down because I am used to being very busy. I’ve tried to make a routine for myself. Every day, I make sure to get good exercise, usually going on bike rides, and work on any homework I have. Mostly, I’ve been enjoying spending the time with my family!
As of right now, I don’t know how it will affect my freshman year of college. I’m hoping it won’t. I am going out of state to Utah, but luckily I still was able to meet with my college adviser online for an orientation. I was also able to register for classes for the fall and set up housing, so that gives me hope.
