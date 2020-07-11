Sarah French of Culpeper was recently named to the Dean’s List for the spring academic semester at Germanna Community College. She made the Dean’s List for the previous semester as well.
The Dean’s List honors students who have completed at least 12 credits per semester and earned a grade point average of at least 3.5. It is a measure of academic excellence, according to Germanna.
“I trust the success you have achieved thus far will become the foundation for even greater accomplishments in the future,” stated GCC Dean Shashuna Gray in a letter. “Earning a place on the Dean’s List should be a source of personal pride for you.?
