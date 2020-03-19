Small businesses in Culpeper County are now eligible to apply for Small Business Administration disaster loans.
U.S. Small Business Administration Administrator Jovita Carranza has issued revised criteria for states and seeking an economic injury declaration related to the coronavirus pandemic.
Locally, the Lord Fairfax Small Business Development Center at Culpeper and Culpeper Tourism and Economic Development are available to help businesses and guide their application process. Contact David Reardon at DReardon@lfcc.edu or 540-727-0638, or Paige Read at Pread@culpeperva.gov or 540-727-0611.
The SBA’s relaxed criteria will speed and simplify the qualification process for disaster assistance and expand statewide access to SBA disaster loans for small businesses, the agency said.
Historically, the SBA has required that any state or territory impacted by a disaster provide documentation certifying that at least five small businesses suffered substantial economic injury, with at least one business in each declared county/parish.
Under the just-released criteria, states or territories are required only to certify that at least five small businesses have suffered substantial economic injury, regardless of where those businesses are located.
Typically, SBA disaster assistance loans are available only to small businesses within counties identified as disaster areas by a governor.
Under the revised criteria issued Wednesday, disaster assistance loans will be available statewide after an economic injury declaration, applying to disaster assistance declarations related to the coronavirus.
The SBA has a three-step process for seeking disaster loans, as detailed in two images accompanying this article.
Businesses are encouraged to submit their applications online, via forms here: disasterloan.sba.gov/ela.
“It’s vital for the small business community to know about these programs and how to access them,” said Paige Read, director of Economic Development and Tourism in the town of Culpeper.
Because of the coronavirus pandemic, Facebook is making another grant and loan program available to small businesses, though its eligibility thresholds are yet unknown, Read said.
Facebook said it is offering $100 million in cash grants and ad credits for up to 30,000 eligible small businesses in more than 30 countries where the company operates.
For more on Facebook’s new COVID-19 program, visit facebook.com/business/boost/grants.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.