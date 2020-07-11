Saturday’s Warbird Showcase at Culpeper Regional Airport drew aviation enthusiasts by the score, about 200 in all, for a day full of history, family fun, aircraft ogling and some flying, too.
The first such event held by the Commemorative Air Force’s Capital Wing, which is based at the airport, supplanted the sort of the summer airshow that normally—in non-COVID times—would be entertaining people at airports across the country.
The showcase featured eight vintage military aircraft, most from World War II, that visitors could see up close, touch and learn about—as much or as little as they liked—and maybe take a flight in to see Culpeper from the skies.
Visitors ran the gamut from eager kids to enthusiastic oldsters and everyone in between.
People’s interest began building in the parking lots before they even got near the Capital Wing’s hangar next to the airport terminal.
Parked in a Toyota at the end of the runway, Amissville resident Jennilee Faux brought her elderly father and 11-year-old twins Sarah and Jon just to watch the old planes take off and land. Because of her father’s situation, they were taking great care to physically distance from others.
Jon said he hopes to join the Civil War Patrol and eventually sign up with the U.S. Coast Guard. Interested in aviation since he was age 5, Jon waxed eloquent about how propellers work, aircraft engine construction, and how airplanes work.
“I think it’s cool how the Wright Brothers first flew for just 17 seconds, and now you can go up for six hours,” Sarah said.
As one approached the wing’s hangar, WWII hits by the Andrew Sisters and other chart-topping acts serenaded visitors outside on the airport runway’s ramp—which was chock-full of vintage aircraft parked cheek to jowl—and inside the hangar examining exhibits, learning about aerodynamics and aircraft construction, or buying souvenir military-style dog tags.
Attendees could peer into cockpits, examine aircraft nose art and fuselage decals, chat with military veterans and experts of all kinds, listen to the sounds of engines and props coming and going on the runways, and get refreshments at a food truck.
Georgia Mendes came from Woodbridge to experience her first flight in an antique two-seater, the canvas-covered Stinson L-5 “Sentinel.” The U.S. Army deployed the nimble WW1-era plane, which has a tailwheel and can take off and land on short airstrips, to do forward reconnaissance, rescue Allied personnel and evacuate patients from isolated units.
Mendes, who helped stitch up American GIs as an operating-room nurse on Okinawa during the Vietnam War, heard about the showcase and decided to treat herself to a warbird ride for her 70th birthday.
“You only turn 70 once,” the Pittsburgh native said, finding some shade beneath a wing of the Capital Wing’s TBM “Avenger” bomber. “I decided this would be my birthday week and do something every day. ... This one I wanted to make a bit more memorable.”
After returning to earth and clambering out of the Stinson’s cockpit, she sounded happy as can be.
“It was exciting. I was really fascinated,” she said of flying in the Stinson, a “tail-dragger” aircraft of a kind she’d never been in before.
“I was in the Army, and it was green, and I liked it,” she said, with a big smile and a laugh, of the plane she chose to get a ride in. “That’s a girl thing.”
She and her husband, who came with her to Culpeper, have long supported hospitalized veterans through their Virginia chapter of the Rolling Thunder advocacy group—holding cookouts and motorcycle displays for vets at VA hospitals.
A few minutes later, Bill Murray, the Capital Wing’s executive officer, took a break from trying to hand crank a beautifully restored WWII Willys jeep. The four-wheel-drive workhorse was found in a French farmer’s barn near Bastogne years after the Battle of the Bulge. The U.S. Army left it behind after it withdrew its men and material following the Allied victory in the last major German offensive campaign on the Western Front.
“The beauty of the Commemorative Air Force is that we are living history,” Murray said. “You can go to any museum and see an aircraft sitting there, and they’re pretty to look at. But until you come out and see them running, you hear them, you smell them, you see the smoke that’s everywhere, you really don’t get the full experience.
“So come and see the aircraft that flew in wartime,” the Reston resident and retired naval aviator added. “Most of these WW2 trainers here are 70 years old. It’s fun to be part of a group that honors, inspires and educates people about aviation and the history of our country.”
In the hangar, Delaplane resident Jan Sylvester guarded table after table displaying World War II military artifacts—uniforms, popular magazines, match boxes, photographs and a ”Lucky Bastards Club” certificate handed out to U.S. bomber crew members who survived their 20th combat mission over occupied Europe.
“For the uneducated person who comes to an air show, but has not been exposed to military history other than movies and TV shows, this is the real thing,” Sylvester, who created the wing’s hangar museum and has been collecting militaria for decades. “It’s real artifacts, what was actually used at that time.
“It gets people’s attention. I put it out, let people see it and hope maybe it’ll drive somebody’s interest in pursuing history or collecting.”
Outside on the ramp, as the showcase began to wind down in the mid-afternoon, the wing’s leader was pleased by how things had gone.
“The people I’ve interacted with seemed to be glad to have something to do, and we’re glad to put on something for them,” Fredericksburg resident Rob Krieg said. “I think it’s been a very good event for everybody.”
The Capital Wing plans to hold its next Warbird Showcase on Aug. 15, and has already booked many advance reservations for rides in five different vintage aircraft. See its Facebook page to purchase a ticket.
