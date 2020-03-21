This report is provided by the Culpeper Sheriff’s Office. It does not imply guilt.
March 11
Brandon Lamar Simpson, age 33, 21500 block of Dove Hill Road, Culpeper; six counts of distribution/sale for profit of a schedule I/II controlled substance.
Angela Lee Butler, age 40, 13000 block of Eggbornsville Road, Culpeper; two counts of possession of controlled substances.
Clayton McKinley McGlothin, age 31, 200 block of Scrabble Road, Castleton; probation violation on felony charge.
Danielle Dawn Mudery, age 28, 700 block of Warren Avenue, Front Royal; two counts of probation violation on felony charge.
Tahshawn Rashad Brown, age 24, 11000 block of Pineland Road, Rapidan; contempt of court.
Justin Rory Linker, age 35, 700 block of Saddlebrook Road, Culpeper; assault and battery of a family member.
Dajuan Shaquan Marshall Kenny, age 25, 800 block of North Aspen Road, Culpeper; driving after illegally consuming alcohol.
March 12
Richard Carpenter, age 61, 6200 block of Oak Park Road, Locust Dale; driving under the influence of alcohol.
Nicholas Andrew Young, age 26, 22400 block of Pine Valley Lane, Richardsville; sentenced to community-based corrections program or facility.
Nathaniel Lee Adam Bridgett, age 43, 200 block of Duke Street, Culpeper; possession of marijuana.
March 13
Nathaniel Lee Adam Bridgett, age 43, 200 block of Duke Street, Culpeper; driving under the influence of alcohol.
Nicholas Cain Pullen, age 25, 5500 block of Jeffersonton Road, Jeffersonton; probation violation on felony charge.
Amber Rachelle Berry, age 30, 5400 block of Ellett Lane, Rixeyville; contempt of court.
March 14
Victor Arnulfo Branche-Martinez, age 19, 60 block of North Franklin Street, Chambersburg, Pa.; possession of marijuana.
March 15
William Charles Ingram III, age 22, 19400 block of Williams Drive, Culpeper; driving while intoxicated.
George Klepstein Miller, age 43, 13400 block of Bonnie Court, Culpeper; contempt of court.
Cyasia Andrea Butler, age 18, 11000 block of Taney Drive, Fredericksburg; possession of marijuana.
March 16
Jessi Lewis, age 28, 600 block of Blossom Tree Road, Culpeper; abuse and neglect of children; DWI: second offense within five years, BAC greater than .20; refusal of second test within 10 years; probation violation on felony charge.
Briana Nicole Helton, age 42, 13500 block of Reva Road, Boston; driving after forfeiture of license.
March 17
Ashleigh Cooper, age 30, 700 block of Denton Circle, Fredericksburg; contempt of court.
