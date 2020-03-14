This report is provided by the Culpeper Sheriff’s Office. It does not imply guilt.
March 4
Duane Darnell Brown, age 42, 13200 block of Chestnut Fork Road, Culpeper; parole board warrant--PB15.
Jerrell O’Neil Williams, age 28, 300 block of Amelia Drive, Culpeper; grand larceny; abduction by force, intimidation or deception; strangulation resulting in wounding or bodily injury; felonious assault; driving with a suspended or revoked license; unlawful use or injury to a telephone line.
Steven Grant, age 43, 18100 block of Bightwood Lane, Jeffersonton; contempt of court.
Jason Vogt, age 40, 1300 block of Lynn Street, Parkersburg, W.Va.; failure to appear.
Priscilla Figueroa, age 18, 15300 block of Woodridge Court, Culpeper; sale or distribution of marijuana.
Eliana Judith Chicas-Moraga, age 18, 300 block of Moseby Court, Manassas Park; possession of marijuana.
March 5
Laiana Darleine Harris, age 24, 1000 block of Friendship Way, Culpeper; assault and battery of a family member.
March 6
Idaettae Marie Lambert, age 35, 300 block of Third Street, Culpeper; failure to appear; possession of a schedule I/II controlled substance.
Lisa Marie McKaige, age 43, 13300 block of Dawn Avenue, Culpeper; driving under the influence of alcohol.
Mark Anthony Lee, age 34, 600 block of Mountain View Drive, Culpeper; distribution or sale for profit of a schedule I/II controlled substance; obstructing justice.
Joseph Bailey Corbin, age 39, 16000 block of Rocky Road, Culpeper; possession of marijuana.
Heather Nichole Layne, age 35, 12100 block of Trey Compton Court, Brandy Station; driving with a suspended or revoked license.
March 7
Chace Gregory Coffey, age 20, 100 block of Long Trac Road, Stanardsville; probation violation on felony charge.
Jeremy E. Brown, age 29, 9000 block of James Monroe Highway, Culpeper; strangulation resulting in wounding or bodily injury.
Sheila Gayle Sarmiento Huyo-A, age 23, 5200 block of Pirata Place, Virginia Beach; reckless driving.
Kimberly Elizabeth Jacobs, age 23, 12200 block of Cedarwood Drive, Remington; driving after forfeiture of license.
March 8
Mauricio Favela-Barbosa, age 48, 13300 block of Gray Street, Culpeper; drunk in public, profane language.
Mauricio Yanez Servin, age 18, 4500 block of Evans Dale Road, Woodbridge; driving under the influence of alcohol.
Ivan Octavio Franco, age 39, 6900 block of Shepard Street, Hyattsville, Md.; drunk in public, profane language.
Reilly Christopher Armstrong, age 25, 200 block of North Blue Water Boulevard, Mineral; reckless driving.
Mario Francisco Requeno-Cardona, age 21, 5000 block of Blenny Court, Waldorf, Md.; possession of marijuana.
Kayley Megan Boyd, age 20, 900 block of South West Street, Culpeper; assault and battery.
Darren Jaudon Brown, age 24, 400 block of Pheasant Run Circle, Harrisonburg; obtaining money by false pretenses.
March 9
Diara Preudhomme Aguirre, age 44, 5900 block of Black Hawk Drive, Oxon Hill, Md., driving under the influence of alcohol.
Kayley Megan Boyd, age 20, 900 block of South West Street, Culpeper; assault and battery.
Veronica Lynn Dodd, age 29, 200 block of Spotswood Road, Locust Grove; revocation of pretrial.
Michael Ray Frazier, age 44, 11000 block of Eggbornsville Road, Culpeper; failure to appear; failure to report to jail; contempt of court.
Bryant Kenneth Simms, age 48, 500 block of Claire Taylor Court, Culpeper; failure to appear on felony charge.
Catherine Dale Brown, age 18, 25200 block of Eleys Ford Road, Lignum; falsely summoning or making a false report to police.
Oswaldo Choc Choc, age 20, 15100 block of Hugh Lane, Culpeper; reckless driving--excessive speed.
Robert L. Hester III, age 20, 7500 block of Sarahs Way, Culpeper; possession of marijuana.
Richard Lee Renshaw, age 57, 9300 block of Mountain Run Lake Road, Culpeper; distribution or sale for profit of a schedule I/II controlled substance.
March 10
Timothy Allen Boswell Sr., age 49, 12000 block of Honeysuckle Lane, Orange; intentional damage of a monument of a value less than $1,000; endangering persons or police cars while eluding police; operating a motor vehicle without a license--habitual offender.
Richard Raymond Donovan, age 67, 200 block of Emerald Lane, Front Royal; driving with a suspended or revoked license.
John Wade Dyer, age 50, 2700 block of Jacks Shop Road, Rochelle; probation violation on misdemeanor charge; probation violation on felony charge; contempt of court.
Andre Jacory Frye, age 41, 17300 block of Lakemont Drive, Culpeper; contempt of court.
