This report is provided by the Culpeper Sheriff’s Office. It does not imply guilt.
February 26
Juan Alberto Benavides Zelaya, age 49, 300 block of Elmwood Drive, Culpeper; driving under the influence of alcohol.
Cory Alan Manuel, age 32, 11900 block of Rayborn Creek Drive, Manassas; failure to appear.
February 27
Karen Faye Baruch, age 57, 13800 block of Kellys Ford Road, Elkwood; contempt of court.
Shaylah Michelle Porter, age 24, 1100 block of Mitchell Road, Rapidan; revocation of suspended sentence and probation.
February 28
Shah Edward Lightfoot, age 24, 13900 block of Eggbornsville Road, Culpeper; driving with a suspended or revoked license; disorderly conduct.
Thurston Shane Steinburg, age 44, 13000 block of Eggbornsville Road, Culpeper; assault and battery of a family member.
Lorea Milton Gray, age 32, 4000 block of Lillards Ford Road, Brightwood; driving with a suspended or revoked license.
February 29
Michael A. Kilby, age 49, 500 block of Duet Road, Madison; two counts of driving with a suspended or revoked license.
Michael DeWayne Minifield, age 41, 9000 block of Carver School Lane, Rapidan; driving after forfeiture of license.
Renaldo Nehemiah Waters, age 40, 100 block of Blakeys Frye Lane, Madison; possession of marijuana.
Perry Cardell Jackson, age 33, 2100 block of Cottonwood Lane, Culpeper; possession of marijuana.
March 1
Andrea Taylor Bragg, age 25, 1000 block of Dulin Drive, Amissville; reckless driving--improper brakes; expired rejection decal.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.