Public high school seniors in Culpeper County received their diplomas in person this week during muted, brief, social-distanced ceremonies with a few close family members and friends by their side.
On Broman Field at Culpeper County High School and in Cyclone Stadium at Eastern View High School, each individual graduate donned their cap and gown to walk across the stage, hear their name spoken over the intercom and receive congratulations from their principal. The understated scenes played out live on the schools’ Facebook pages.
Each school held virtual graduations last month amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. But the in-person ceremonies, though short and lacking the celebratory tone of a traditional commencement, lent a personal feel for students reaching a milestone of young adulthood.
The occasion was also a chance for students to turn in schoolbooks and Chromebooks, pick up yearbooks and special awards and pose for multiple commemorative photos. Many wore face coverings.
Longtime CCHS English teacher Priscilla Hinchey greeted seniors as they approached Broman Field on a cool and blustery Tuesday. Six students arrived apart from each other every 30 minutes or so, hanging onto their caps, as proud parents and siblings followed behind.
“Enjoy this special day! You have waited for it for a long time,” Hinchey said. “It’s really fun to be here and to see all my kids … We’ll remember this crazy year.”
Inside a plastic chest marked “Time Capsule,” some students left memories of 2020—a bottle of hand sanitizer, a commendation, a piece of butterscotch candy.
CCHS faculty member Rachel Wolfe helped coordinate the three days of diploma presentations, borrowing from a similar process that played out in Louisa County, she said.
“We give them their sashes or cords, like from National Honor Society or FFA, and there are four different photo stations,” Wolfe said. “We call their name over the intercom, they go across the stage and we wish them well as they leave.”
Graduate Raymond Lopez arrived with three family members, including a little girl all dressed up for the special day. “It feels good,” he said, walking around the track to the open gate leading to the field.
CCHS Principal Daniel Soderholm, asked if he had any final words for the class of 2020, said, “Continue to face life’s challenges full speed ahead.” The class, graduating under unprecedented circumstances, is talented and has the ability to weigh risks while still achieving their goals, he added.
Drops of light rain swirled in the wind and sun at Broman Field, but no one complained about the mild June weather. Over at Eastern View High School, families filed into the parking lot closest to Cyclone Stadium, alternating spots marked with orange cones to guide in maintaining distance from others.
EVHS English teacher Jonathan Ernst directed graduates over the balloon-decorated bridge leading to the football field. Along the way, students dropped off materials and picked up items marking an end to their public school career. Pomp and circumstance echoed lowly over the intercom.
“It’s going very well, very smoothly,” Ernst said, expressing gratitude for the cool temperatures. “Plan, plan, plan—we’ve been working on this for a long time.”
Starting Monday and hopefully ending Wednesday, weather permitting, the diploma ceremony spanned eight hours per day with 15 graduates arriving per hour at the EVHS complex. Thursday and Friday are the rain dates.
Graduate David Jorgensen arrived mid-morning with his family entourage, including his grandparents, Culpeper Vice Mayor Billy Yowell and wife Julie: “He’s going to play football at Hampton-Sydney College,” Yowell said with pride. The family posed for one of many photos before heading over the bridge to get his diploma.
Ernst seemed to be enjoying himself, greeting each senior and their family as they drove in.
“I now get to see every one of my seniors. It is the greatest thing in the world,” said the dual enrollment English teacher. “I haven’t seen my kids since March!”
EVHS Principal Dr. Felix Addo welcomed graduates for their monumental walk across the stage.
“It’s been good, smooth, a little bit windy,” he said. “Our families have been really great in following the procedures to come through.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.