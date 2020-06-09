The schools-reopening plan announced Tuesday by Gov. Ralph Northam provides a place to start, but not a complete prescription for how Culpeper County Public Schools will open to students this fall, Superintendent Tony Brads says.
School administrators and the county School Board must assess the Northam administration’s recommendations to determine how Culpeper will implement the public schools’ reopening phases, Brads said in a statement. The governor sketched those recommendations during a press conference Tuesday afternoon in Richmond.
“I ask for your support and patience as we navigate uncharted waters,” Brads emailed parents, students and staff late Tuesday. “We will be making plans for the reopening of school, to include but not limited to, the school calendar and what the return to school might look like in terms of face to face instruction.”
To guide its decision-making, the School Board—meeting virtually on Monday night—endorsed creating a Reopening of Schools Task Force that will work to address “the unique needs of our community,” Brads said.
As part of that task force, Culpeper Medical Center officials, public health and mental health experts and officials with Culpeper Emergency Services, Culpeper Human Services and the Culpeper Chamber of Commerce—among various entities—need to weigh in on how Culpeper reopens its schools, the superintendent said.
Whatever local plan emerges, it looks clear that the 2020-21 school year will be like no other.
“This will be a reopening like none of us have ever experienced,” Brads said to School Board members Monday night. “There is no road map for this.”
To slow spread of the novel coronavirus, it’s not an option to have all students return to school buildings this fall for in-person teaching and learning without social distancing and other safety measures in place, Brads wrote parents and students Tuesday.
Administrators and staff will limit student attendance to comply with social distancing and other safety measures, he wrote.
Northam, briefing reporters earlier in the day, said his administration’s guidelines call for a minimum of 6-foot distancing between students on school buses and in classrooms.
“Transportation will be a huge issue,” Brads told the School Board.
Culpeper students’ “partial return” to school may include staggered schedules so that all students are not in school buildings at once, the superintendent told families. Probably, that will require blending online and in-person instruction, plus daily screening of students and restrictions on use of common spaces, he said.
“We understand that the impact on students and families related to any sort of staggered return will be very challenging,” Brads wrote. “We plan to engage with our community partners to create arrangements for students to engage in distance learning away from home so that parents/guardians may go to work.”
Culpeper’s plan must include provisions for short-term school closures if COVID-19 cases surface in its school buildings, Brads wrote. Those closures could range from a single school to the entire school division until spaces can be disinfected, and having students return to school would heed guidelines from the federal Centers for Disease Control, he wrote.
In crafting its plan, the school division will follow the latest guidance from the CDC, the Virginia Department of Education and the Virginia Health Department, Brads wrote.
On Tuesday, the state released a 136-page “Recover-Redesign-Restart 2020 Virginia” that will shape how Culpeper County will convene its schools this autumn.
The phases outlined by Northam are a baseline, he wrote.
Virginia may grant school divisions the flexibility to move more cautiously or more stringently or to deviate from the Northam administration’s recommendations, Brads wrote.
“This is not just about bus drivers or students,” he told the School Board on Monday. “It will affect the entire community.”
Many questions remain. How will reopening schools work without a vaccine? Do the reported numbers of Culpeper COVID-19 cases reflect the impact of retesting? How has COVID affected Culpeper differently than other counties and regions?
Some Virginia localities have zero reported COVID-19 cases, Brads noted. How their school divisions reopen may not be how Culpeper proceeds, he told the School Board.
It will be critical for school staff to engage with families and communicate with parents whose children have English as a Second Language or special-education needs, Brads told board members.
Many Culpeper families are facing dire issues of food and financial security and housing instability, he said.
“Please understand that we do not have all of the answers at this time,” Brads wrote students and families Tuesday. “The good news is that we now have guidance for a starting point. I can assure you that we will work diligently to develop a plan around these recommendations while keeping the needs of Culpeper in the forefront.”
School Board member Pat Baker, the board’s former chair, said Monday night that some students may be scared about returning to school, and teachers and staff must bear that in mind.
Behaviorally, some students may need to get re-acclimated to attending school, Baker said.
“The emotional and social part of it is important,” she said.
Determining how Culpeper will implement the Northam plan locally will be complicated and involved, School Board Chairwoman Michelle North said late Tuesday.
Shortly after the governor’s announcement, North said she received several calls from friends and neighbors.
“People are anxious to know how school is going to function this fall,” North said. “(The school division) recognizes the importance of keeping the community informed of reopening plans as they are developed. Hopefully, this will lower anxiety levels and families can be better prepared for the unique challenges this fall’s back-to-school may bring.”
