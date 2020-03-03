Wash your hands thoroughly. Don’t shake hands with others. Don’t share cell phones or utensils.
Those are among the dictums Culpeper County Public Schools are stressing to students and staff as the school division tries to ward off the novel coronavirus.
Late Tuesday, Superintendent Tony Brads’ office released a statement outlining the steps the district is taking to reduce the spread of the highly communicable virus, saying it “takes public health issues seriously.”
On Monday, school, public health and Culpeper County emergency management officials met and shared the latest information on the COVID-19 virus.
Public health officials advised school staff to continue to follow flu-like prevention procedures.
The school division said it is following preventative recommendations from the state Health Department and local health district. Both agencies have plans in place to minimize the outbreak of communicable diseases such as the coronavirus in Culpeper and its neighboring counties.
“Staff will stress the importance to staff and students of infection prevention through proper hygiene practices. A video will be made to demonstrate these practices on the school announcements,” the school district said. “These practices include: frequent and proper handwashing; coughing and sneezing into your elbow/arm sleeve; avoid face-to-face close contact and handshaking with others; avoid sharing eating utensils, drinks, or food; avoid putting your hands near the mouth, nose, and eyes of yourself or others; avoid sharing cell phones.”
Further, teachers will allot time for students to wash and sanitize hands, especially before they eat meals and snacks, the division said.
School staff will watch people for suspected coronavirus symptoms, including persistent coughing, sneezing, flushed skin, fever, tiredness, or difficulty breathing. Staff members will separate people with such symptoms from healthy students and staff and send them to the school nurse to be evaluated.
Students or staff presenting such symptoms will be sent home and advised to see a licensed healthcare provider, the division said.
When people return to school, they will be checked for signs of a fever if they were suspected of having flu or another air-borne communicable disease.
Students and staff won’t be allowed to return to school until 24 hours after their fever is gone, without use of fever-reducing medication, the division said.
As supplies allow, staff will distribute disinfectant wipes and sprays to classrooms and offices. Each staff member will wipe and spray their chair, desk, keyboard, counters, phone, etc., especially if someone has coughed or sneezed in that vicinity, the division said.
Custodians will clean cafeteria tables, classroom tables, chairs and desks, doorknobs, water fountains, sink handles and soap dispensers more frequently.
In clinics, main offices and weight rooms, custodians will use environmental sprayers and disinfectants.
As directed by the school division’s nurse coordinator, identified classrooms, offices and school buses will be sprayed as circumstances warrant.
Computer keyboards and touchscreens used communally by by staff, visitors or students will have disinfectant wipes beside them, with a notice to wipe the screen or keyboard before use.
To help in the effort, Culpeper County Public Schools urges parents to:
—Encourage good hygiene habits for your children. “Frequent hand washing with soap and water is the first and best defense against all harmful germs,” the division said.
—See your health practitioner as soon as possible if your child has symptoms.
—Encourage your child to avoid touching their eyes, nose or mouth.
—Stay home if you get sick.
