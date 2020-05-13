Local impacts of the global pandemic dominated the presentations at Wednesday’s virtual “State of the Community” program hosted by the Culpeper Chamber of Commerce.
Dozens of remote attendees who logged on for the informative Zoom meeting heard about the effects of COVID-19 on technology, the supply chain, law enforcement, healthcare, business, nonprofits and public education.
2020 has been a challenging year, introduced webinar moderator Jeff Say, Culpeper Chamber president for the past three months. The unprecedented health crisis has changed the way we all go about our lives, he said, noting the chamber has worked hard to keep its businesses connected.
“We will get through this and we will come out stronger on the other side,” Say said.
Of particular timely interest were remarks from Culpeper County Public Schools Superintendent Tony Brads who offered congratulations to the Class of 2020.
Culpeper County and Eastern View high schools seniors will “graduate” this weekend, through virtual ceremonies—at 7 p.m. Friday for EVHS and 9 a.m. Saturday for CCHS—livestreamed by Culpeper Media Network.
“Even though the end of their educational career was a bit different, it has not diminished the work they have put in over many, many years to become a high school graduate,” Brads said during the State of the Community.
In addition to cancelling physical graduation ceremonies and all other school and sporting events for now, the pandemic has highlighted the disparity of internet access in Culpeper County, resulting in unequal access to education, Brads said.
More than 30 percent of student households do not have internet, he said. As a result of this light shining on rural households nationwide, Brads said he hoped to see initiatives expanding broadband access to every home. He compared the necessity for internet access to a public utility. It impacts teachers as well, he added, saying many have had to drive to school parking lots to access hotspots for continuing virtual outreach to students.
Providing hotspots to families and staff in areas with at least 4g bandwidth could be among solutions going forward, Brads said. This is being considered as the school system determines when and how the new school year will begin. He said a state task force was studying the issue.
“When is the return to school and what it will look like we don’t know at this point,” Brads said, mentioning, “Too many unknowns.”
“How do you social distance in a classroom or on a typically packed school bus?” he asked. “These questions will need to be addressed.”
If the new school year continues as a hybrid format of virtual and in-classroom learning, teachers will require additional professional development to adapt to teaching via computer, the superintendent said.
Brads ended with positive news that construction was on schedule for the Career & Technical Education School on the campus of Germanna Community College. The 51,000-square-feet public facility on 15 acres will offer study and certifications in culinary, automotive, HVAC, electrical, plumbing, carpentry, masonry, cosmetology, nursing, EMT, cybersecurity, CAD and industrial maintenance.
The $17.3 million project broke ground in October and the work by general contractor Loughridge Construction, of Richmond, has been ongoing since—even amid the pandemic, Brads said.
“That is absolutely indicative of the spirit of Culpeper, that can-do attitude to get this done,” he said, noting tremendous progress on the site.
The project, in fact, has benefited from the pandemic in an interesting way, Brads said, in that a number of other construction sites have had to close down due to contamination and infection.
Because of the closed sites, the CTE school has seen double crews working to build it, he said. Brads said there had been no reported issues of COVID-19 case among the workers. The hope is to open the school in January of 2021.
