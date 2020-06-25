With demonstrations and tension over race relations rocking the nation, the Culpeper County School Board has joined other Virginia school divisions in expressing its outrage over racial prejudice and injustice.
The board, voting 6-0 on Monday night, adopted what amounts to a statement of principles about racial issues and the community conversations that it says must happen for Culpeper residents to better understand and address them.
“Racism and hate have no place in our schools or our society, and we must protect the Constitutional rights of every person who lives, works and learns in our community,” the board declared.
“We cannot be silent. We urgently must act to stop the racial injustice that harms and anguishes black people, who are our family, friends, neighbors, students, staff members and fellow Americans.”
“... We must do better,” the board’s resolution continues. “Our school division can be and will be a sanctuary of safety in our community and a beacon of light for the world, as we build and strengthen trust with those we serve, and we model the acceptance of all people.”
Lastly, the board members declared their commitment to “foster an inclusive educational environment where every student, teacher, support professional, parent and community member is treated with dignity and respect, as well as our commitment to continue fighting for racial justice and human and civil rights for all.”
The resolution, written by the Virginia School Board Association, has been adopted by many school divisions across the commonwealth.
“We felt we needed to step up in light of the events of the past several weeks,” board Chair Michelle North said in an interview Thursday. “I feel this resolution reflects exactly who we are. In the Culpeper County Public Schools, everyone works hard each day to ensure that our students and staff are treated fairly.
“Our School Board is committed to ensuring that every Culpeper student receives equal treatment, opportunity, access and protection,” North said.
School Board member Marshall Keene, who also participated in Monday’s meeting, was unable to vote because of spotty internet connectivity in his part of Culpeper.
Pat Baker, the board’s former chair, began the board’s consideration of the resolution by reading the document, sparking a lengthy and vigorous discussion.
Some board members felt the language wasn’t comprehensive enough. They wanted it expressly to speak to issues involving all people of color, not only African Americans.
School Board member Chrissy Burnett proposed altering the resolution’s wording to reflect issues of prejudice affecting people of many different nationalities and ethnicities.
Board member Betsy Smith said she thought it would send the wrong message to change the word “black” to include other people of color.
She described her recent experience in a class on multiculturalism and a long, frank discussion with a friend.
“All lives matter. We know that,” Smith said. “But some people don’t want to acknowledge that black people have struggled, that they’ve been racially profiled, wrongly.”
If the board removed the word “black” from its resolution, people would feel it is not acknowledging painful issues, Smith said.
Some people would think an altered resolution meant the board wanted to say “All Lives Matter,” she said. “I’m afraid that’s how people are going to interpret it.”
Baker, who years ago taught in inner-city schools, said she felt that 400 years of racial prejudice “is enough.”
“We should just face up to that,” Baker urged, saying racial injustice causes black people harm and anguish, as the resolution states.
Whether the board’s resolution referred to African Americans or more broadly to people of color, Baker was adamant that it be adopted. “I want this to pass. We need to pass this,” she said.
Smith said she felt the resolution was written purposefully to acknowledge black Americans’ situation but also to recognize all people of color.
After much back and forth, board members reached a consensus that the original wording expressed their sentiments.
Baker made the final motion to approve the VSBA resolution, with Burnett seconding.
After their 6-0 vote, board members expressed happiness with the result.
Anne Luckinbill noted having considered many resolutions in her years as a School Board member. “But I don’t recall a resolution that I felt so strongly about in my time on the board,” Luckinbill said. “I”m glad we’re doing this.”
“When I read it the first time, it made my heart swell,” North said of the resolution.
“I would like to see this put in the offices of every school,” board member Barbee Brown said.
