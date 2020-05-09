COVID-19 is excessively impacting the Hispanic community in Culpeper County, including many people deemed “essential” greenhouse, farm and nursery workers.
Advocates say economic necessity and fear as well as lack of testing and access to healthcare is driving the rise in serious, and sometimes, deadly cases among local Spanish speakers.
“We need tests and we need to give priority to these essential workers and it needs to be done now—it cannot wait another week,” said 20-year Culpeper resident, Yanet Garcia, who is Latina, a U.S. citizen, a small businesswoman and an activist for the local Hispanic community.
“Government officials need to take charge … there is no action at the end of the meeting and no plan. I’ve been on those calls for the past three weeks, and still no action,” she said, referring to public-accessible town and county meetings she has been observing virtually and watching on Culpeper Media Network.
She said two Hispanic men living in Culpeper, including a construction worker in his 40s and a nursery worker in his 70s, have died from the novel coronavirus in the past several weeks. The illness, according to Garcia, has sickened dozens of local Latino people and quarantined another 250 family members or close associates.
Most recently, a Hispanic mother and Culpeper greenhouse worker in her 30s, very sick in the hospital as of Friday morning, had died by Friday afternoon, Garcia said.
On Saturday morning, the Virginia Dept. of Health reported a fifth death from COVID-19 in Culpeper, one more than previously reported. The scope of problem is not being prioritized by those in power “looking down” on the minority population, Garcia said.
“I almost feel like we are in this boat alone,” she said. “It’s save yourself—because there is nothing out there for them.”
Health District outreachAccording to public health officials, 68 percent of COVID-19 positive cases in the Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District are Hispanic or Latino. This data covers Culpeper, Fauquier, Madison, Orange and Rappahannock counties, said April Achter, RRHD population health coordinator.
“As we learn more about the demographics of those affected by COVID-19, preliminary results suggest communities of color are disproportionately impacted,” she said. “We are observing the same in our community, as many others with a sizable Hispanic population.”
Achter said the situation is heart-wrenching, and highlights social and economic factors in which groups of people live in close proximity in small residences. It also points to conditions compelling members of the Hispanic population to continue to work contrary to guidelines for isolation and quarantine.
“Household spread is an important driver of this pandemic,” she said, noting public health recommendations are difficult to implement in close quarters.
According to Achter, the Health District, based in Warrenton, is increasing outreach to at-risk communities through education, testing and other resources. She said outreach to the Hispanic community has always been part of RRHD’s communication plan.
It began March 24, when she and Health Dr. Wade Kartchner participated in a COVID-19 virtual town hall held in English and Spanish. Kartchner took part in a Spanish-only town hall on April 14 and the health district made its first Facebook post on April 11.
Recently, RRHD residents received a letter from the RRHD—in English and Spanish—with information about the highly contagious novel coronavirus.
“WE ALL HAVE A ROLE TO PLAY,” the mailer states, listing “seven steps to protect your friends, family and community”—Stay at least six feet away from others, wash your hands and avoid touching your face, stay at home as much as possible, wear a cloth face mask when around other people, cover your coughs and sneezes, clean and disinfect high-touch surfaces and self-isolate if you are sick.”
“The mailer that every mailbox received last week was the culmination of a project that takes time to idea, message, translate, print, and mail,” Achter said. “A local Hispanic physician recorded a message that aired on Univision and is also available on the Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District Facebook page.”
Human sufferingGarcia and other local advocates, including longtime health department professional Marilyn Dunphy, have been seeing the spread in the local Hispanic community for about a month.
Garcia said when she learned of the first nursery greenhouse worker who got sick, “I knew it was just going to run like wildfire.” She estimated close to 1,000 people work in six Culpeper County-area in-door growing centers.
It’s typical to see 30 or 40 people standing in a line next to each other at their work, spaced about a foot apart, Garcia said. Until recently, workers did not have masks.
“Every week, we have had people sick,” she said.
Yet getting testing for these agricultural employees has been nearly impossible, Garcia said. Those without a note from a doctor stating their illness have to work for fear of losing their job. Many nursery workers don’t have access to primary healthcare and can’t get a referral for a COVID-19 test.
Garcia said the health department should have sent out its flyer in Spanish a month and a half ago and that the crisis has moved beyond the information stage. As of Friday, she had not received the notice at her home.
The man who died last weekend died alone in Culpeper, with all of his family back in Mexico, she said. He worked in construction, another industry where COVID has spread, according to Garcia.
Empowering Culpeper has been providing USDA food to deliver to the many Hispanic households in quarantine. Garcia said she has delivered supplies to 22 families so far with support also from the local Hispanic faith community and Culpeper Human Services.
Dunphy said the criteria for testing and lack of testing is a major problem making the outbreak worse. She said people are being faced with a tough decision—go to work and risk getting sick to be able to feed their family, or stay home, self-isolate and lose their job.
“If they can’t show their test result, they will be fired. It puts them in a huge predicament,” she said.
A lot of Spanish-speaking immigrants do not have doctors because they are fearful, Dunphy said. “The problem is so multi-faceted for this community. It has to do with exclusion. When you live in fear, you will not go out of your way to look for services that you don’t absolutely need,” she said.
Dunphy said there is help in the community for Hispanics through the hospital or free clinic. Community members may look at the local death rates from COVID-19 and think it’s not that serious, she said.
“They don’t see the people in the hospital for weeks and weeks on a ventilator or transferred to UVA just to keep them alive and hope they get better,” Dunphy said. “The human suffering is just incredible.”
Garcia said the people pushing to reopen Culpeper businesses and government are not considering the Hispanic community.
“They don’t see the suffering behind the thing of opening Culpeper … people are dying and you want to open Culpeper, that is so small. We shop at the same places,” Garcia said.
Coordinated testing, fear factorIt was Culpeper Medical Center Director Donna Staton who first mentioned the local Hispanic health crisis in a public setting, during Tuesday’s Culpeper County Board of Supervisors meeting.
She said communication, and being able to penetrate this target population, has been “a challenge because of the fear factor of residents stepping forward for treatment and testing.”
Staton said the hospital had been working with the health department to distribute literature in Spanish. She also said the hospital was working with town police to coordinate “some targeted visits” by officers in plain clothes to an identified eight or 10 locations for outreach.
“We need to expand testing capability for them,” Staton said, noting the hospital was working with the University of Virginia to do that. “We don’t have all the answers today, but it is very much at the forefront of our mind.”
She confirmed “some problematic employers” who employ a large portion of Hispanic workers who are not observing safeguards necessary to keep COVID-19 from spreading. Staton said she hoped the hospital could “exert some influence over them” and that they were working to coordinate visits to local nurseries to provide free testing for their workforce.
Culpeper County Emergency Services Director Bill Ooten said several local corporations are threatening their employees, that if they get sick and don’t come to work, they won’t have a job anymore.
To stem similar outbreaks in state poultry plants, the VDH and National Guard have been doing “point prevalent testing” in addressing entire workplaces, he added. Ooten said that method could possibly be employed here if hot spot locations can be positively identified.
Culpeper County Sheriff Scott Jenkins said he is aware of the hotspots.
“Our local Hispanic community has hugely been impacted by this virus. There are hundreds of them that have not tested positive simply because they could not get tested,” he said at Tuesday’s meeting. “They’re living eight, 10, 12 people in an apartment or trailer and they have one or two people who tested positive and they won’t run tests on the other people who are symptomatic. That’s where we are, we don’t have the supply, the supply chain is broken.”
Jenkins confirmed deaths in the local Hispanic community that are not showing up in the official counts.
Catalpa Supervisor Paul Bates said, “It doesn’t seem like we are really getting the message out about the severity of this. This seems like a very concentrated area we need to focus on.”
He said he was concerned about other local minority communities lacking access to the internet and important information about the disease and where to get help.
Supervisor Tom Underwood, in a phone conversation Saturday morning, said the most vulnerable populations should be prioritized for treatment. It’s beyond focusing on containment, he said. As for greenhouse owners making sick people work, that seems like bad business, Underwood said.
“If someone presents symptoms (of COVID-19), I would think it would be good for your business for that person to not work there for a while,” he said.
Local black community also impactedThe Rev. Adrian Sledge, former pastor at the historic black congregation at Antioch Baptist Church in Culpeper, said rates of COVID-19 are higher in African Americans due to common preexisting conditions such as diabetes and high blood pressure. Many minorities, he added, are blue collar workers without access to quality healthcare or sick leave—an issue Sledge tied to lower income.
As for local Hispanics, some may be undocumented and afraid to seek help at the hospital, he said.
“There’s some fear here, especially here—being in a red town and ICE being in the community,” Sledge said. “It’s going to make them think twice about going to the doctor or not.”
Sledge acknowledged higher rates of unemployment here—as is happening state and nationwide—among minority populations. It’s because they work in jobs that cannot telecommute—service, maintenance, janitorial, agricultural.
Federal janitorial contractors have seen cuts, Sledge said. Food service has been especially impacted as many restaurants shifted to take-out only or closed, laying off employees.
Uzziah Harris, vice president of the Culpeper Branch NAACP, said unemployment among African-Americans was disproportionately higher prior to the pandemic. He agreed people of color were still being unduly impacted by COVID-19 on a number of levels due to lack of access to healthcare and the types of jobs they work.
“We at the NAACP know these disparities were already present,” Harris said. Unemployment among African-Americans is twice that of unemployment among the white population, he said.
Mean income is also off, Harris said.
“White households make $10 for every $1 made in an African-American household,” said the local public school educator. “In terms of economic duress, that gets worse,” with COVID-19, Harris said. He added that black business owners lack equal access to capital and programs helping other business owners.
“African-American businesses have been more vulnerable,” Harris said.
The Culpeper Branch NAACP Vice President said he hoped all of the policy makers are aware of the greater impacts being faced by minority communities during this time.
“If we are all in this together, when they are creating policy they need to take this into consideration,” Harris said. “If we are all in this together, we want to make sure all Americans make it to the other side.”
