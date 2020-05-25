Memorial Day at Culpeper National Cemetery was like no other since the burial ground opened in 1867.
The COVID-19 pandemic kept most visitors away as federal officials heeded health guidance to avoid spreading the novel coronavirus. They kept the cemetery’s observance private and shorter than usual, but shared it with a mass audience via the internet. It was one of only four such events in national cemeteries across the country.
The morning there mixed old and new, stretching from stories of the Civil War to the lives of the recently departed.
Deputy Veterans Affairs Secretary Pamela Powers gave the brief ceremony’s major address at 8 a.m. beside the cemetery’s Administration Building, and placed a wreath at its Armed Services Monument dedicated to all the men and women who have served their country.
Powell, who lives in Spotsylvania County, noted how Culpeper National Cemetery was created in 1867 to inter Union soldiers killed in battles fought nearby.
She highlighted one such man, Lt. Col. Virgil Broderick, who enlisted soon after Confederates bombarded Fort Sumter in Charleston, S.C.. He rose to command the 2nd New Jersey Cavalry Regiment. On June 9, 1863, he ordered a charge against Gen. J.E.B. Stuart’s Confederates during the Battle of Brandy Station, six miles northeast. He was killed in the fighting, unhorsed by a Confederate trooper.
Broderick was buried at the base of the flagpole in what is now Culpeper’s national cemetery.
Lincoln’s words
Powell also spoke of how, five days before Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee surrendered his Army of Northern Virginia, President Abraham Lincoln delivered his second inaugural address--considered one of the best speeches in American history.
In those remarks, Lincoln reminded his countrymen of the debt they owe to those who fight for their freedom.
She noted that a few of his words—“to care for him who shall have borne the battle and for his widow, and his orphan”—adorn the entrance to the Veterans Affairs Building fronting Lafayette Park, across from the White House. They form the VA’s motto.
Later this year, bronze plaques bearing some of Lincoln’s Second Inaugural words will be placed in all of the 142 national cemeteries, including Culpeper, Powell said.
Americans who serve
She spoke of service members’ sacrifices, past, present and future.
“The America we know would not exist would not exist were it not for those who love freedom and cherish liberty enough to fight for it,” Powell said. “From Bunker Hill to Baghdad, in small skirmishes and epic battles, courageous men and women in every generation have stepped forward to fight for freedom when our nation called them.”
More personally, Powell—a retired Air Force colonel—spoke of an Air Force Academy squadron-mate, Lt. Col. Kevin Shea. Following his father’s footsteps, her friend transitioned into the Marine Corp fought in the first Persian Gulf War and taught and coached at the U.S. Naval Academy.
In 2004, during the Iraq War, he served as communications officer in Fallujah for Combat Team 1, 1st Marine Division, 1st Marine Expeditionary Force. Before heading overseas, he told his wife, Ami, that his unstated mission was to make sure that all of his Marines got home safely. “That was incredibly important to him,” Powell remembered.
After his seven-month tour ended, Shea stayed in country, waiting until his replacement would arrive.
On his 38th birthday, not long before he planned to come home, a rocket slammed into his fire base in Anbar province and killed him.
All of the Marines who served under him made it home alive, Powell said.
He left behind his wife, a daughter, a son, friends, and brothers and sister in arms, she said.
“What shows America’s spirit is that daughter, Brenna, followed in his footsteps and joined the Marines, and is now serving, just like her dad,” Powell said. “Her dad died fighting for this country, yet she chose to serve ... How awesome is that? How proud he must be of Brenna. So I think of Kevin today and of the family he left behind, and all of those families that have been left behind. May God bless them.”
COVID-19 strictures limited Monday morning’s attendees to about two dozen people, and prevented the traditional mass planting of U.S. flags on each grave in Culpeper National Cemetery. But individual volunteers with Wreaths Across America bought dozens of small flags that they placed on a few of the graves throughout the cemetery.
U.S. Rep. Abigail Spanberger, National Cemetery Administration Chief of Staff Tom Howard, state Del. Nick Freitas, Culpeper Mayor Mike Olinger and Culpeper Town Council member Keith Price attended the early morning ceremony.
An unusual moment
Cemetery Director Matthew Priest, an Army veteran, welcomed everyone to the sacred site. He expressed regret that the COVID-19 crisis barred the kind of Memorial Day tribute it normally pays the fallen and their families.
Priest noted that about 80 percent of the National Cemetery Administration’s employees are veterans, more than in any other federal agency.
“We understand the real purpose of this day: To honor the patriots who are lost in the battles throughout our history. This understanding defines what NCA does daily,” he said. “We are here to take care of our veterans and their families during some of the most difficult times. To us, every day is Memorial Day.”
“With the pandemic in mind, I ask that you take a moment to reflect on our fellow Americans who have been victims of COVID-19, as well as their grieving families,” he concluded. “In addition, think about the health-care workers who have risked their own lives to help their fellow citizens who have been afflicted with the devastating coronavirus. This includes our dedicated colleagues in VA health care. Let us never forget their sacrifices.”
The Culpeper County Sheriff’s Office provided a four-man color guard to carry and protect the U.S. flag and perform the rifle salute. Normally, local VFW members would do that duty, but officials wanted to protect the older veterans, who are in an age bracket more vulnerable to COVID-19. Area resident Gerry Schuck of Bugles Across America played Taps to end the ceremony.
Remembering a friend
Afterward, in an interview, U.S. Rep. Spanberger encouraged anyone who hasn’t explored the “place of reverence and observation and remembrance” to visit.
“It is a treasure in Culpeper, and I would hope more people would spend time just looking at what these lines of gravestones mean,” she said. “... These are lives lost, and veterans who believed in something far greater than themselves ... and family members who made that all possible.”
The legislator recounted meeting Army veteran Norman Duncan when she visited Normandy last year as part of the U.S. congressional delegation for D-Day’s 75th anniversary.
Duncan, in a wheelchair, hailed her when he heard a fellow Virginian was nearby.
“He was like, ‘Let’s take a picture!’ He was just a joyful man. ... He made people call him ‘Norman D.’ Isn’t that cool?”
“He was an impressive person, even in our brief meeting,” she said.
During World War II, Duncan managed logistics for American bases in Great Britain, supporting Operation Torch in North Africa and Operation Overlord—the D-Day invasion—in Normandy. In 2018, he received France’s Legion of Honor medal for his wartime service.
Two months after that chatting in Normandy, Duncan died at age 100.
Rep. Jennifer Wexton, D-Va., has introduced a bill to name Leesburg’s downtown post office after the beloved Loudoun County man.
Following Monday’s ceremony, Spanberger headed off to pay respects to her friend, who rests in the cemetery’s Section 6, its newer area.
Due to COVID-19 health risks, Culpeper was one of only four national cemeteries across the country that hosted Memorial Day ceremonies, VA official Timothy Nosal said at the event.
VA dignitaries also visited and spoke at Quantico National Cemetery in Triangle, Va., and cemeteries in Calverton, N.Y., and in Riverside, Calif. Those events and other ceremonies were shared via live-streams, recorded video and still photos on the National Cemetery Administration's website and Facebook and Twitter accounts.
The VA just created a new, virtual website so Americans can pay tribute to military members they knew, said Nosal, the deputy director of the department’s Office of Engagement and Memorial Innovation.
Its Veterans Legacy Memorial, launched May 14, hosts a memorial page for each of the millions of veterans and service members interred in the national cemeteries. Each memorial permits online visitors to post comments about or tributes to the veteran, sharing their memories and appreciation. The website is va.gov/remember.
