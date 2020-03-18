Culpeper restaurants tried to adapt on Wednesday to the state order restricting the number of customers in their establishments to 10 or fewer people amid the global coronavirus pandemic.
In old town Culpeper, known for its restaurant scene, and in the community’s various shopping centers, eateries could be hard hit economically by the drastic measure.
Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam issued the order, which also applies to fitness centers and theaters in a sustained attempt to stem the tide of the infectious respiratory illness. Statewide, there were 77 cases on Wednesday, 10 more than on Tuesday, according to the governor’s morning briefing.
“I know this is a stressful time for everyone,” Northam said. “I want to thank Virginians for taking this seriously. We will get through this and we must do so by looking out for one another.”
Measured police response
The governor’s order gives police the authority to enforce the 10-person mandate, an issue addressed Wednesday by Culpeper Police Chief Chris Jenkins. It also allows police to suspend operation of noncompliant restaurants and lodge a misdemeanor charge for violation of an emergency order.
The local police chief took a tolerant approach.
“We will continue to assist in educating our restaurants, fitness centers, and theaters in complying with this order,” Jenkins said. “We trust our business owners and managers will adhere to this order.”
Culpeper businesses refusing to comply will be addressed on a case-to-case basis, he added.
“This pandemic is unprecedented and we all must take the social responsibility and comply with direction from our federal, state and local governments,” he said.
Jenkins said patrols downtown and around the town would continue. He said the Police Department would also keep providing services and guidance during the pandemic.
“Our officers and our civilian staff have been working extremely hard preparing for the worst by continually hoping for the best,” Jenkins said.
His second in command, Maj. Chris Settle, was tasked a few weeks ago with preparing the department for the viral outbreak.
“Since then, we have created policies and procedures for social distancing among staff and provide safety guidelines to maintain social distancing for the public we serve,” Jenkins said. “We have also implemented various scheduling of staff to ensure that resources are available when we need them.”
Preparing for fewer customers
Town coffers could very likely experience a marked decline in financial resources due to the restaurant order. Last fiscal year, 120 Culpeper businesses paid more than $4 million in meals-tax revenues. The fiscal 2020 budget forecasts another $4.35 million by July 1, a figure that could be difficult to reach.
“With the state of emergency that the entire country is in right now, I don’t see us reaching those projections,” Culpeper Mayor Mike Olinger said. “With restaurants limited to 10 people or less, this is a hole that is going to take a long time to dig out of.”
The road ahead appears challenging for the many food-service workers in Culpeper as various restaurants close dining areas and switch to delivery or curbside pick-up in light of social distancing being the new norm. In addition, fewer people are going out.
Culpeper Jersey’s Mike franchisee Pat White, whose daughter Meaghan White is the eatery’s manager, reported having to tell their team members to stay home and not work because sales have dropped.
“My team members are my restaurant. They are the ones who suffer, and it breaks my heart,” Pat White said. “Everyone’s emotions are on edge because of the unknown.”
Jersey Mike’s made a nationwide decision Tuesday to close all of its dining areas, a move with which White said she agreed. The sub shop at 765 Nalles Mill Road is now offering only carryout and delivery through its app or DoorDash.
“I am hopeful with everyone doing their part to keep up with social distancing, Health Department regulations and CDC information, we can get this virus out of here as quickly as possible and get back to business as usual,” White said, expressing gratitude to their customers and the town. “We will focus on keeping a positive attitude because our community will make it through this and come out stronger.”
Other changes
Flavor on Main stopped serving lunch on St. Patrick’s Day and won’t for the rest of this week due “to the low number of people dining out for lunch during the coronavirus,” according to a restaurant Facebook post. “We will provide an update by the end of the week with regard to further closings.”
Pepper’s Bar & Grill on Madison Road was still advertising a lunch buffet via Facebook as of Tuesday, but patrons were required to put on plastic gloves (provided) before getting their food.
On Wednesday, Pepper’s announced scaled-back hours, offering light menu options in the dining room and at the bar. The restaurant adjacent to the Best Western motel on the town’s side also announced to-go choices, including a prime rib special.
Far Gohn Brewing Co. on downtown’s East Street posted new hours (3 to 7 p.m. seven days a week) along with to-go pizza, beer and limited outdoor seating.
“We are letting people use the outdoor seating, but not inside. And please use your best judgment; we would much prefer you get your beer and pizza and head home,” according to a business post. “We also have toilet paper for $1 a roll as long as you promise not to steal any out of our restrooms.”
They’re also pushing take-out packaged beer options at Beer Hound Brewery on Waters Place and limiting indoor seating to 10 at a time, partner Shirley Ammon said.
Customers have been great about the new restrictions so far, but it’s going to be rough if the situation continues for very long, she said.
“We don’t know what our future will look like,” Ammon said. “It’s scary worrying about everyone’s health and impact of the virus, but also the health of the economy.”
Culpeper Buffalo Wild Wings posted it would follow the 10-patron limit inside its dining room while still offering to-go options.
Curbside pickup and takeout
Andrew Ferlazzo, owner of Grass Rootes on East Davis Street, said Wednesday he had given his employees the option to work or not. He said he never had more than nine customers in the dining room on Tuesday and that he would abide by the mandate with vigilance.
Known for its regular lineup of local live musicians and increasingly for bigger name acts like Ralph Stanley II, Grass Rootes will probably see its music go quiet for a while.
“Unchartered territory,” said Ferlazzo, a longtime downtown restaurant professional. “I cancelled the music last night—on the fence about the next several days.” He said he had definitely been communicating with his peers at other local restaurants.
Grass Rootes will still offer limited indoor dining, following the emergency order, as well as takeout.
“I have a table in here now,” he said, “and am putting together a to-go order for the hospital. We are also going to take advantage with the front porch and back deck as weather should be beautiful the next two days.” The Grass Rootes kids menu features mac-and-cheese, chicken tenders, pizza, spaghetti and meatballs, grilled cheese and butter noodles.
Here is CRI’s complete list of downtown shops and restaurants offering curbside pick-up. Call to place your order, let them know when you’re there and a team member will be right out to hand you your meal, CRI said:
18 Grams Coffee Lab 540/773-2401; Beer Hound Brewery 540/317-5327; The Copper Fish 540/ 825-1011; Flavor On Main 540/321-4510; Grass Rootes 540/764-4229; Green Roost 540/829-6378; Grill 309 540/764-4902; It’s About Thyme 540/825-1011; Knakal’s Bakery 540/825-8181; Le Monkey House 540/270-7745; Momma’s Hemp 540/321-4341; Natraj Indian cuisine 540/317-5293; Pepperberries 540/829-2290; Piedmont: A Virginia Steakhouse 540/825-4444; Poppy + Chalk 703/582-6826 or 703/598-8578; Raven’s Nest Coffee House 540/827-4185; Reigning Cats & Dogs 540/829-0100; Seriously Sweet on Davis Street 540/812-2491; Sweet Roux 540/727-0679; Taste Oil Vinegar Spice 540/825-8415; Thyme Market 540/825-1011; VINOSITY 540/829-9463; Wanderlust Gifts 540/445-5981.
#Culpeperstrong
Other restaurants offering delivery include Beer Hound Brewery, Natraj Indian cuisine through DoorDash, Pepperberries, Pinto Thai Culpeper, Reigning Cats & Dogs and Shenandoah Garden Spot, according to CRI.
A recent post on CRI’s Facebook page stated: “In this time of uncertainty, let’s not forget to band together as a community and #shoplocal! We encourage you this weekend and in the upcoming weeks to #sitandsurf Culpeper Downtown online stores or #callin to make a phone order and #chillandchew by ordering take out online or over the phone. Many Culpeper Downtown shops are offering free delivery, curbside pickup, and some amazing deals!”
Among the many positive messages socializing on social media was one from Pinto Thai: “Give a hug to our town—fighting everyone. We will pass this situation together.” Another popular online sentiment in recent days has been #Culpeperstrong.
