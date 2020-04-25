The real estate market had been going strong in the Fredericksburg region until mid-March, when the COVID-19 pandemic began closing businesses across the Mid-Atlantic and Northeast, according to a news release from Long & Foster. As stay-at-home orders were issued and many companies moved to teleworking status, the impact on the real estate market was seen toward the latter half of the month.
Culpeper County, apparently still a hot market, managed to finish out the month in the positive with 70 units sold in March—27 percent more than a year ago, according to the Long & Foster report. Fredericksburg City saw a 15 percent decline in sales in March with 22 units sold.
There were 204 unit sold in Spotsylvania County in March, a 7 percent increase year-over-year. Stafford County saw a 15 percent increase in sales last month while in Caroline County, sales were down 16 percent, the report stated. These numbers, reflective of the entire month of March, tell part of the story, and Larry “Boomer” Foster, president of Long & Foster Real Estate.
“People who are serious about buying or selling a home today are still doing so, even if many consumers have pressed the pause button,” he said in a statement.
Credit remains available and qualified buyers have purchasing power and home sellers today have buyers for their properties, according to the release. Yet things are in hold in the real estate market, like everywhere else.
“Demand had far outpaced supply for the past four years, so what we’re seeing now is a balancing in the market, as many buyers move to the sidelines,” Foster said.
Even with some pausing their real estate deals, Foster believes that consumers will jump back in once they feel more confident and have a better understanding of the long-term effects of the pandemic. Long & Foster agents are doing business virtually and have the tools, resources and technology to help consumers buy and sell homes from home.
