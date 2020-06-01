Culpeper stayed mostly quiet this past weekend while organizers in Warrenton held a peaceful protest on Sunday in reaction to the May 25 death of George Floyd, a 46-year-old African-American man who took his final breaths while in police custody in Minnesota.
Cities nationwide experienced the same along with racial rioting, fires, protests, demonstrations, looting and violence in response to graphic video showing Floyd with a policeman’s knee on his neck.
Fredericksburg, Lynchburg, Richmond, Manassas, Hampton Roads and other Virginia localities all saw protests, leading the governor to declare a state of emergency in response to violence sparked by the unconscionable killing of Floyd. Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, Virginia was placed under an earlier state of emergency in March.
In Washington, D.C., over the weekend, the Lincoln Memorial, and other national monuments, were vandalized following police clashes in front of the White House resulting in arrests, injuries and destruction.
In Richmond, Police Chief Will Smith on Sunday morning described nights of riots and “protester on protester violence” along with out-of-state inciters. A woman was shot, he said, a house with a child inside set ablaze and others, including police, were injured by bottles, rocks, bricks, “everything you can imagine” being thrown by demonstrators.
Video of the incident that set off the now global response shows Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin, who is white, kneeling on the neck of George Floyd for eight minutes and 46 seconds. Chauvin was fired and has since been charged with murder while three other officers who looked on as Floyd pleaded for his life have not yet been charged.
Monday marked seven days of public outrage over the death of Floyd, a father and athlete who had reportedly moved to Minnesota for a fresh start.
Erroneous reports circulated on social media over the weekend of demonstrations in Culpeper, though emotions were high nonetheless as the community grappled with current events rooted in centuries of history.
Chatter about the Warrenton protest carrying over to Culpeper, about 22 miles away, caused several big box retailers here to close early on Sunday, including Walmart, Target, Martin’s and Dicks.
The Black Lives Matter – Culpeper Sec Facebook page announced early Sunday it was planning a peaceful demonstration in the near future, date still to be determined. A message to the group from the Star-Exponent seeking details and comment was not returned as of press time.
The Culpeper Branch of the NAACP, led by President Sandra Yates , Vice President Uzziah Harris and others, responded Saturday morning on its Facebook page to the unfolding situation.
“#WeAreDoneDying” displayed the cover photo of the Culpeper branch of the civil rights’ group established in 1909 as the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People in response to ongoing violence against African-Americans around the country.
“We’re asking our communities in this hour to be angry, to be sad, but above all, to be measured as we battle this outrageous injustice,” the Culpeper Branch NAACP posted. “The NAACP will not rest until we see these officers charged and convicted for the murder of George Floyd. But we must also keep our focus on redressing the institutional racism against our communities everywhere that led to this tragedy. And we cannot afford to do so while losing more Black lives.
“What we must do now is protest peacefully, demand persistently, and fight politically. If you believe that enough is enough, join us in our fight and let’s work together to make sure justice will be ours.”
The Rev. Reese Washington, pastor at historic Shiloh Baptist Church in Brandy Station, addressed Floyd’s death in a video post Sunday titled, “Speak up!” He leads a congregation dating to 1867, when Shiloh’s first church was built one year after emancipation and the Civil War on land donated by free African-American and tavern owner Willis Madden.
The video of Floyd’s death was disgusting, Washington said.
“It was horrific. It was nothing but a murder, an execution, a modern-day lynching,” he said. While many saw Floyd as he lay there dying, “We saw our father, our cousin, our uncle, our homies. We’ve been saying for a long time this has been going on and on and it comes a point enough is enough.”
The video generated outrage, Washington added: “But we’ve been crying out for years that police brutality is happening to our people.” The local pastor said he was grateful for all those of many colors and the law enforcement professionals who are doing the right thing “and calling it the evil that it is.”
Washington challenged his fellow Christians to speak out as well.
“There is a time to be silent and there is a time to speak. If you don’t speak on this situation, I’m not sure we are following the same God. There ought to be agreement on what is evil and this is evil and it needs to be called out for what it is and it needs to be dealt with.”
In Warrenton, 250 demonstrators gathered peacefully on Sunday in courthouse square to have their voices heard.
“The protest reflects the values we share as a community: that we are all one human race and that injustice towards some is injustice against all,” Warrenton Mayor Carter Nevill said in a statement, calling Floyd’s death tragic and senseless. The protests amplify “systematic issues” that need to be addressed, he said.
“We share in the anger over the death of George Floyd and we recognize it is up to all of us to be agents of change,” Nevill said.
Culpeper County Board of Supervisors Chairman Gary Deal condemned the act.
“What happened last week in Minneapolis with George Floyd’s death was a travesty,” he said. “Seeing an American murdered on an American street on Memorial Day is appalling and has upset all of us. Those involved with his death should be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law.”
Deal said the Culpeper community is blessed to have great dialogue between community leaders and that local law enforcement consistently works to improve transparency and training to guard against officer misconduct. Deal lamented the rioting and violence that has transpired nationwide following Floyd’s death.
“It does not honor George Floyd’s memory or a resolution for unity. We must maintain control and ensure people’s properties and homes are protected. We must not allow these actions to discount the memory and indefensible act of George Floyd’s death,” he said.
Fauquier County Sheriff Robert Mosier called Floyd’s death “flagrant.”
“How could this have happened? What was filmed in a video, by a bystander, showing a police officer compressing the neck of a suspect for several minutes with other officers watching is appalling,” he posted. “Fauquier County is committed to the protection of the civil rights of everyone.”
In Fredericksburg, protests continued Monday for the third straight day. Around 300 people gathered in Market Square downtown Sunday evening for a protest.
According to the Fredericksburg Police Department, participants blocked traffic while some pounded and hit vehicles as they walked on Princess Anne Street.
Officers deployed gas after declaring an unlawful assembly and some people threw rocks at law enforcement, according to police. Downtown residents were advised to shelter in place and an overnight curfew put in place. No injuries were reported and no arrests made.
The Culpeper Police Department released “A message to our community” on Friday stating its “core principle” of treating everyone with dignity and respect.
“Our department is comprised of highly trained professionals who are constantly working to maintain the safety, security, and rights of all individuals,” the Culpeper PD stated, noting national accreditation since 2005 means it follows best practices for policing.
“The Culpeper Police Department always strives for transparency. All officers wear body-worn cameras and all patrol vehicles are equipped with in-car cameras. When the body-worn camera program was initiated in 2016, we invited our local NAACP chapter and other community organizations to help us craft our policies and procedures. Whenever our local NAACP chapter or other community organizations reaches out to our Command Staff with any concerns about officer-involved incidents, they know our door is open.”
Members of the local department attend biannual use of force and de-escalation training and last month, all officers completed a class on anti-bias based policing.
At the end of its post, the Culpeper PD stated, “We offer Mr. Floyd’s family our condolences and prayers.”
An earlier post by the local agency said it supports and stands with a statement from the Virginia Association of Chiefs of Police: “On a day in which our country is once again faced with an incident where the trust in law enforcement was shaken and a precious human life was lost, (we) reiterate one of the most basic and primary tenets of our profession: the preservation of life.”
Local Congresswoman Abigail Spanberger, D-7, posted too about Floyd’s death: “While death after death shocks our consciousness and brings people to the streets in protest, anger, and despair, it is the everyday results of inequity and bias that weaken us and breed the hate and structural power dynamics that allow for murder after murder, death after death. The results of inequity and bias impact everything from suspension rates, to housing access, to health outcomes, to medical interventions, to job opportunity and promotions, to criminal sentencing, and even to the very safety of the water one drinks and air one breathes.
“At a time when COVID-19 is devastating American families and disproportionately taking the lives of black Americans, these realities are as painful and undeniable as George Floyd’s death. Today, we must stand united in our horror and anger at blatant offenses like the murders of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor, and Ahmaud Arbery, but in the days to come, our work must focus on the foundations of inequity and bias that make these horrors possible.
“We must teach our children to be kinder, we must examine our own biases and be better, we must expect more of each other and our elected leaders, and most importantly, we must demand policies that focus on progress and dismantle structures that disadvantage,” Spanberger said.
