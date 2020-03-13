Culpeper County Public Schools will close starting Monday, March 16, through March 27, with the understanding that its closure may be extended, the school district announced Friday afternoon.
On Friday, Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam ordered all of the state’s K-12 schools to close for a minimum of two weeks in response to the continued spread of novel coronavirus, or COVID-19.
Culpeper County Public Schools have also canceled all school and extracurricular activities through March 27.
“As our community addresses COVID-19, we ask that you continue to practice good personal health habits such as washing your hands frequently, covering your nose and mouth with a tissue when coughing or sneezing, and other measures that help prevent the spread of illness,” the school division said in a statement. “As this situation continues to evolve, we will keep you updated through a variety of communication platforms including the CCPS Rapid Communication System, the school division’s social media pages and our website.”
The schools thanked community members “for your patience as we continue to monitor and address this challenging situation.”
Find more information about COVID-19 and the division’s response to the outbreak at www.culpeperschools.org.
