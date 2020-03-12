Out of precaution about the spread of coronavirus, Culpeper County Public Schools has cancelled or postponed all curricular, extracurricular and professional development trips outside of Culpeper County involving students and staff until further notice, according to a news release on Thursday.
This includes a planned middle school choral trip this weekend to New York City and potentially high school band and choral trips later this month to Disney World in Orlando.
The Culpeper County Public School Superintendent’s Office has been in consultation with local public health officials on the latest information on the coronavirus and its potential impact on the public schools, according to the release.
As of 11 a.m. on Thursday, March 12, Culpeper County Public Schools and Kid Central before and after school child care program will remain open and operating as normal. However, schools are cancelling or postponing all indoor school activities that involve a public gathering (concerts, exhibits, presentations, theatrical performances, and parent group meetings) until further notice.
Among this weekend’s cancelled events is the Culpeper County Schools Visual Arts Program 18th Annual Art Show, which was supposed to take place at the Daniel Technology Center.
Culpeper County Public Schools spring high school athletic competitions are outdoors and therefore, are at lower risk for the spread of airborne infection. These games and matches will remain on the schedule pending more information from public health or Virginia High School League officials, according to the school news release.
All indoor use of Culpeper County Public School facilities by outside organizations will be cancelled or postponed until further notice.
As of Thursday, there were 17 presumptive positive cases of coronavirus in Virginia.
