If you haven’t tried wearing a face mask, today’s the day to start.
Beginning today, to help reduce the spread of COVID-19, Virginia requires anyone over age 10 to wear a face mask while inside a public building or business.
The guidelines, announced Tuesday, apply to any indoor place where people congregate, including all brick-and-mortar retail, personal-care and grooming businesses, as well as public transportation and government buildings.
In announcing the rules Tueday, Gov. Ralph Northam said he was issuing the order “because science shows the virus spreads less easily when people wear face coverings.”
Northam said he strongly recommends children over the age of 3 also follow the guidelines.
Masks “don’t need to be medical grade,” the governor said, suggesting people use homemade coverings as needed.
The new guidelines will not be enforced through the criminal justice system.
Northam said they will be enforced through the Virginia Department of Health, though he declined to share more details about the agency’s authority to enforce the guidelines.
Virginians are exempt from wearing face masks while exercising, eating or drinking. The rules also exempt anyone with a health condition that makes it difficult for them to wear or remove their face mask.
The guidelines require people to wear face masks inside food and beverage establishments. Right now, restaurants are closed for indoor dining.
On Wednesday, via its Facebook page, the Culpeper Police Department summarized the governor’s Executive Order 63 for residents.
It noted that face masks are required for everyone 10 and older “when entering, exiting, traveling through, and spending time inside” all government buildings when getting public services, and any other indoor place shared by groups of people in close proximity to one another.
The order also says all employees of essential retail businesses must wear a face covering when working in a customer-facing area, the Police Department said.
An exemption applies to anyone who has trouble breathing, or is trying to communicate with a hearing-impaired person, police said. And If someone getting government or medical services must temporarily remove their face covering, that’s OK, the department said.
A face covering doesn’t need to be worn while eating or drinking, Culpeper police said.
The department noted that the guidelines will be enforced by the Virginia Department of Health.
A spokesman for the Culpeper County Sheriff’s Office said that agency would refer enforcement issues to the state Health Department.
The state department’s local arm, the Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District, shared guidance about face coverings via its Facebook page on Thursday.
“We know that all of this creates many changes and adds stress to your already busy lives,” wrote Dr. Wade Kartchner, the district’s director. “... VDH is not in the business of policing anyone’s everyday activities. We will take an educational approach by advising the public and businesses about the requirement to wear face coverings. We do ask the public and businesses to avoid willful egregious violations of the order. Phase One of the reopening hinges on everyone wearing face coverings in public settings.”
Anyone with questions about the order or complaints about violations of it should call 877-ASK-VDH3, he said. They should not call the local health department.
Complaints will be handled at the state level, Kartchner said, urging that people not call law enforcement or tell others to do that.
Face masks have “become controversial and politicized,” he said. “It needn’t be so. I would like to inject some common sense into the discussion. All public health recommendations are designed to calibrate risk vs. freedom. We see this with seatbelt laws, warnings against tobacco use, and frankly, speed limit laws or even just flying in a plane.
“How much risk are we willing to take and how much liberty are we willing to give up? All of these actions have health risks and freedom trade-offs associated with them and we make these decisions every day,” Kartchner said. “Wearing a mask has the same calculus, but it is somewhat turned around, since the wearer of the mask is doing so to prevent others from being exposed, and not the wearer.”
In a long, detailed post, he continued: “Masks also should not be an opportunity to virtue signal for either side of the divide. They have a specific purpose. Wearing a mask everywhere, including while driving alone in a car or going for a run out in the wilderness doesn’t make sense from an disease prevention standpoint. Neither does not wearing a mask in a store when one might be an asymptomatic spreader of COVID-19. You will never know if you will be the cause of the person next to you becoming the next statistic.
“Let’s be thoughtful and show a little grace to each other. These difficult times won’t last forever. Let’s try and remember that.”
Culpeper Star-Exponent staff writer Clint Schemmer contributed to this report.
