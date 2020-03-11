Culpeper police have charged a 21-year-old Culpeper resident with a series of vehicle tamperings in the town.
Daiquan Thompson, 21, is charged with one count of felony grand larceny, three counts of misdemeanor petite larceny, and eight counts of vehicle tampering, Culpeper police said in a statement late Wednesday.
Thompson is being held without bond in the Culpeper County Jail.
On Feb. 10, Culpeper police received multiple reports of larcenies from and tamperings of unlocked vehicles throughout Highpoint Subdivision on Orange Road.
During detectives’ investigation, they determined a group of unidentified individuals was responsible for the crimes. The group canvassed the neighborhood, checking whether vehicles were locked or unlocked, and targeted only unsecured vehicles for their tamperings and larcenies, police said.
Detectives identified one suspect and obtained warrants.
On March 10, an off-duty officer observed the suspect walking in town. Culpeper police detectives and members of the Police Department’s Street Crimes Unit found the suspect in the 1200 block of Belle Avenue and arrested him without incident.
“Larcenies from vehicles and vehicle tamperings are almost always crimes of opportunity,” Culpeper Police Chief Chris Jenkins said in the statement. “It is one of our most common crimes during warmer weather, and it is also one of the most preventable.
“Criminals are always hunting for easy targets, and what’s easier than an unlocked car with a purse left inside? Or a wallet, an iPad, or a firearm,” he said.
The department gets many calls about vehicles that have been tampered with or had items stolen from them, Jenkins said.
“We are always encouraging and reminding residents to follow the 9 p.m. routine,” he said. “As you get ready to go to bed, make it a habit to always remove any valuables from your vehicle, lock your car and close your garage door, and turn on any outside lights and security cameras.”
Culpeper police said they believe additional individuals are committing these crimes in town.
Anyone with more information is asked to call Detective Curtis Pittman at 540-727-3430, extension 5508. Callers who wish to remain anonymous can submit tips by calling Culpeper Crime Solvers at 540-727-0300. Tips can also be submitted by email at tips@culpeperva.gov.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.