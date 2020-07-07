On July 1, the Community Policing Act took effect in Virginia with the intent to end any racial profiling by law enforcement.
The new law requires all law enforcement agencies in the state to collect and report certain information, including race, from drivers during motor vehicle traffic or investigatory stops, according to a news release on Tuesday from the Culpeper Police Department.
Culpeper PD already collected some of this data for annual analysis, based on arrests and issued Virginia Uniformed Summons, and the local agency will comply with all of the requirements of the new law, the release said.
All Culpeper PD officers have been trained on the new law’s requirements and information-collection practices. Compliance with this new law may result in an officer asking a driver additional questions during the traffic stop or investigatory stop, according to the release.
The Community Policing Act mandates the collection and reporting of the following data: the race, ethnicity, age, and gender of the person stopped; reason for the stop; location of the stop; whether a warning or citation was issued or a person arrested; the warning provided, the violation charged, or the crime charged and whether the vehicle and/or any person were searched.
“The Culpeper Police Department will continue its commitment to the fair and unbiased treatment of all of our citizens,” Chief Chris Jenkins said in a statement. “We are always working to hold ourselves accountable to the highest professional standards and towards maintaining our transparency to our community. We support the Community Policing Act and will fully comply with its mandates.”
Virginia Del. Luke Torian, D-Woodbridge, sponsored the measure, which was approved by the General Assembly in March. It intends to stop Virginia State Police and local police and sheriff’s departments from engaging in bias-based profiling, according to media reports.
Additional data pertaining to motor vehicle or investigatory stops gathered per the Act will be compiled in a statewide database.
Previously, police officers in Virginia are not required to report race, ethnicity or gender of drivers during traffic stops or written documentation of warnings that produce no arrest or summons.
