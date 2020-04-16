To prevent spreading the new coronavirus during an international pandemic, churches across Virginia have been closed to in-person services for several weeks now.
Before, meetings were held every day of the week at Reformation Lutheran Church in Culpeper, with community groups using the space in addition to Bible study sessions, and prayer and worship services.
“Now, we’ve changed how we do everything,” said the church’s pastor, Brad Hales, in an interview Wednesday. “We’re doing everything online, using Zoom—prayer meetings, Bible study, youth groups and confirmations—it’s all on a screen.”
Hales said his membership has embraced the change and understands its necessity.
“Of course we’d all prefer to meet in person, there’s nothing better than that,” Hales said. “But in these circumstances, it’s really worked very well.”
When Hales first came to Culpeper 15 years ago to lead the congregation it had 32 members.
“Now we have roughly 245 people worship with us each week, in four worship services,” he said. “God has truly blessed us, the church has done very well.”
Hales said he believes the online services are a great opportunity.
“I think to be able to electronically share the word of God with others is wonderful,” he said. “That good news now is reaching many more people across the country and the world who may be searching.”
Although many in his congregation are elderly, Hales said they are overcoming the barriers of computer use so they can participate in the online dialogue.
“They are learning how to do it, and finding joy and success in the process,” Hales said. “They’re getting others to teach them how or they’re figuring it out. It’s neat to see.”
In addition to serving as pastor, Hales works part time for the North American Lutheran Church as director of aging and renewal ministries.
Hales said a couple years ago he was working on the Culpeper Health and Human Services board, and in that work he learned that most of those moving to Culpeper are age 50 or older.
“Aging issues are very important to me,” Hales said. “Many churches in America have an aging membership. We have a great opportunity to reach out to mature adults and realize what they’re going through right now.”
COVID-19 has killed more than 30,000 people in the U.S., and tends to be more deadly for older people. The Centers for Disease Control reports that 8 out of 10 deaths in the United States from the disease have been adults age 65 or older.
“This population is dealing with a lot of fear, isolation, lonliness, worry—we’re facing some big issues,” Hales said.
Hales wrote a special Bible study specifically for this trying time titled “Hope for the Older Adult.”
“What I’ve tried to do is address the issues I know are most concerning, and bring it all back to scripture,” Hales said. “Scripture is a gift from God, it’s His word speaking to us. There is nothing more comforting than that.”
The free, 20-page document leads readers through topics like “Independence vs. Dependence,” “Declining Health,” “Grief,” and “Anxiety,” discussing some of these feelings and suggesting scriptures to study and ponder, followed by prayer.
“People are using it on a daily basis for personal devotional material, I’ve received a lot of good feedback,” Hales said. “I’ve sent it out on Facebook and pastors are using it nationwide.”
The COVID-19 crisis, Hales said, is taking a toll on many in our community, and throughout the world.
“People are in a wrought situation—there’s domestic abuse, child abuse, people locked in, not getting to connect with others—it’s a big concern, now and in the future,” Hales said.
In spite of these challenges, Hales said we can be grateful for where we live. Culpeper is a community that cares, he said.
“This community is collaborative, we work together, we reach out and serve one another and encourage those around us,” Hales said. “Just look around and you’ll see people doing amazing things, every day.”
Hales urges all to have hope. “We have a great God,” he said. “We know He promises to be with us and strengthen us. He’s going to get us through.”
To get a free copy of “Hope for the Older Adult” Bible study, contact Pastor Hales by email at PastorHales@hotmail.com, or by cell phone at 540-270-1026. The Reformation Lutheran Church website is www.culpeperlutherans.org.
