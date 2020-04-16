Weather Alert

...FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM EDT FRIDAY... * WHAT...SUB-FREEZING TEMPERATURES AS LOW AS 30 DEGREES EXPECTED. * WHERE...PORTIONS OF MARYLAND AND VIRGINIA BETWEEN THE INTERSTATE 81 AND 95 CORRIDORS AS WELL AS THE EXTREME EASTERN WEST VIRGINIA PANHANDLE. * WHEN...FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 9 AM EDT FRIDAY. * IMPACTS...FROST AND FREEZE CONDITIONS WILL KILL CROPS, OTHER SENSITIVE VEGETATION AND POSSIBLY DAMAGE UNPROTECTED OUTDOOR PLUMBING. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... TAKE STEPS NOW TO PROTECT TENDER PLANTS FROM THE COLD. TO PREVENT FREEZING AND POSSIBLE BURSTING OF OUTDOOR WATER PIPES THEY SHOULD BE WRAPPED, DRAINED, OR ALLOWED TO DRIP SLOWLY. THOSE THAT HAVE IN-GROUND SPRINKLER SYSTEMS SHOULD DRAIN THEM AND COVER ABOVE- GROUND PIPES TO PROTECT THEM FROM FREEZING. &&