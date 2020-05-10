The Lake of the Woods Lions Club is pleased to announce this year’s high school and community college scholarship winners.
Each year, fundraising activities provide resources for many important community service programs, the club said in a statement. The scholarships is one of many strong partnerships with Orange County Public Schools and Germanna Community College.
GCC scholarship winners are Camila Jorge and Jessica Gentry. The club’s high school scholars are Isaac Anderson, Joshua Lyon, Kamryn Davis, Makenna Ritenour, and Darian Lee. Each Germanna Community College scholar received $1,000 and high school scholars $2,000 each.
The LOW Lions Selven Powell Memorial Golf Tournament funded a special Community Service $1,500 Scholarship for Hannah Howard. Hannah is from Gordonsville and is an Orange County School student enrolled in the Blue Ridge Virtual Governor’s School.
Hannah plans to attend a four-year college, possibly Virginia Commonwealth University, and major in psychology with a concentration in mental health and substance abuse.
Camila Jorge lives in Culpeper and is a graduate of Eastern View High School. She works as a licensed practical nurse at Dogwood Village and is studying to become a registered nurse at Germanna Community college and ultimately a nurse practitoner.
Jessica Gentry is also studying at Germanna to become a registered nurse. She lives in Orange and is a graduate of Orange County High School and works as a licensed practical nurse at an assisted living facility.
Joshua Lyon lives in Locust Grove and is an OCHS senior. He intends to study government and international politics at George Mason University. He served as a congressional intern for U.S. Sen. Michael Enzi and a campaign intern for state Sen. Bryce Reeves, R-Spotsylvania.
At OCHS, Lyon is a member of the U.S. Naval Sea Cadet Corp, Junior ROTC and the National Honor Society. He is a varsity swimmer and baseball player and member of the Blue Ridge Virtual Governor’s School.
Kamryn Davis lives in Lake of the Woods and plans to study musical theater at James Madison University. She is a senior at OCHS, member of the choir, and studies voice to prepare for her future career in theater.
Isaac Anderson is a member of junior ROTC at OCHS, where he received the Silent Warrior Medal. He lives in Barboursville and manages the OCHS robotics team, is a member of the National Honor Society and the debate team, and plans to study business administration at Piedmont Virginia Community College.
Makenna Ritenour, a resident of Orange, is a senior at OCHS and plans to study elementary education at Roanoke College. She is a member of Blue Ridge Virtual Governor’s School, interned with Orange County Social Services, played on the JV basketball team, and was manager of the JV girls soccer team.
Darian Lee is the senior class president at OCHS. He lives in Gordonsville and plans to study music industry at James Madison University. He is a bandleader and member of the OCHS band and baseball team.
Lions Scholarship Committee Chair Joe Sauro said he is pleased to have so many worthy scholarship recipients who live the Lion’s motto of “we serve” by contributing so much to their schools and their communities.
For information on supporting the Lions scholarship program, contact Lion Joe at 540/972-1629 or joesauro40@yahoo.com.
For information on the Lake of the Woods Lions and its programs, see lowlions.org.
