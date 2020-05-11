Lake Pelham Adventures, the climbing boulder at Rockwater Park and the skate park in Yowell Meadow Park in the town of Culpeper are slated to open this Friday, May 15 as the state implements phase-one partial reopening guidelines during the COVID-19 pandemic.
But elected and administrative officials are moving warily in allowing public access to other local government offices or facilities as Culpeper cases of the infectious virus continue to increase and hit closer to home.
That was the sense at Monday’s Town & County Interaction Committee meeting in the Economic Development Center. It was the first local government meeting held inside, in-person, since offices closed nearly two months ago. Police officers and the public works director, all wearing masks, greeted this reporter at the door to offer Belmont Farms hand sanitizer before entering the sparsely filled meeting room.
East Fairfax Supervisor Kathy Campbell, an interaction committee member, was not at the meeting held a few blocks from her home in old town. That’s because on Mother’s Day, the local health department instructed her to quarantine after confirming she had potential exposure to a close associate who tested positive for COVID-19.
Campbell has been leading a substantial social media movement for making and distributing free masks for various frontline workers. As of Sunday, the Culpeper COVID Mask Operation on Facebook had given away 1,500 masks, Campbell said. All donations are dropped on the porch of her home downtown.
She openly shared her current situation on the mask Facebook page Monday, stating, “I have to quarantine for 14 days with my son Cash.” Campbell planned to keep on accepting donations on her front porch, but will not be able to bring items inside for sorting. Others from the group will have to coordinate delivery of the masks until the town supervisor completes her isolation period, which could extend longer.
Masks, recommended by the CDC for people to wear to protect others, were not particularly popular among attendees of Monday’s Interaction Committee meeting.
The CDC says masks (or any kind of face covering) can help prevent the virus from being carried by someone who is not showing symptoms but who may be infected, to others. through water droplets in sneezes, coughs or even by simply breathing.
Of the ten people spaced apart in the meeting room, four were wearing masks: Town Manager Chris Hively, Councilmen Frank Reaves Jr. and Pranas Rimeikis and Culpeper County Board Chairman Gary Deal.
Not wearing masks were Mayor Mike Olinger, County Supervisors Paul Bates and Tom Underwood, Town Councilman Jon Russell, Town Clerk Kim Allen and County Administrator John Egertson.
“There is six-feet separation between everyone,” Olinger said in his introduction. “This is kind of a historic meeting. This committee has not met since 2014.”
Hively addressed pandemic-related budget measures the town has taken, including $3 million in cuts. He said meals tax collections from March were down about $100,000, while admissions tax has seen a 50 percent decline. April collections will show the broader financial impact, with many businesses closed or operating at half capacity or less for going on two months, the town manager said.
He estimated a $700,000 reduction in revenue for the current fiscal year. Hively said the town hoped to cover the shortfall with the budget cuts that have already been made, along with recovery funds from FEMA. The town manager mentioned a budget stabilization fund with $2.7 million in it for weathering economic downturns.
“The magnitude (of COVID-19) could be significantly more,” Hively said.
The watercraft rental facility at Lake Pelham Adventures, next to the Ole Country Store on U.S. Route 29, will reopen Friday with social distancing in place. The opening was based on safety, Hively said, noting shorter virus lifespan outdoors. He said store employees would man watercraft rentals and that the business was very amenable to opening.
Hively provided a “Town of Culpeper Parks & Recreation Facilities COVID-19 Risk Assessment” document ranking risk level for reopening.
Ranking as the highest risk (a 6) was the splash pad in Rockwater Park, which first opened in early August, for about a month, before closing for the season. The playground in Yowell Meadow ranked as the second-highest risk, followed by playgrounds in Mountain Run Lake Park and Wine Street Memorial Park.
Mayor Olinger asked when town offices and lobbies would reopen to the public.
Hively referenced getting through “a couple cycles” of continued online payments for utility customers.
“I haven’t really thought about reopening that much,” he said, adding town services were still being provided “in the safest manner possible.”
Park facilities ranking low for risk of virus spread (pavilions and the Rockwater circuit fitness course) could start opening very soon, Hively said.
“If we don’t see a lot of large groups or pushback from the public, we will start working down the list … and then go from there,” he said. “We’ll watch and see how people use them. If they continue to social distance, it will give us confidence to open more.”
Supervisor Bates said he would like to see county facilities and offices open in concert with the town.
“I don’t want to put out a false sense of security at the parks … act like everything is all clear and then have to close down again,” he said.
Councilman Jon Russell, outspoken about reopening Culpeper, said installing plexiglass barriers at the treasurer’s office could be a good place to start for resuming public access. Hively disagreed, saying a lot of people come in to pay their utility bills in person.
“A lot of Hispanics, they are the most hit with this,” he said of confirmed higher rates of COVID-19 among local Spanish speakers. “I’m not worried about staff, but people getting in close contact and potentially passing it even further amongst themselves.”
Utility bills can be paid through a drop box outside town hall, through the mail or online.
Hively said he was looking at risk versus reward. The optics of it might be important to show, he added—that the town is back open, if council so opts.
However, “The way we are operating is the safest mode,” Hively said.
Egertson said the county was eyeing reopening with OSHA guidelines in mind. Such measures include plexiglass at customer stations, hand sanitizer dispensers in lobbies, infrared thermometers for checking temperatures and social distancing signs. The county administrator also supported continued teleworking for county employees as much as possible at this point. Even some aspects of building inspections are being done virtually with cell phones, Egertson said of a practice that may well remain.
He envisioned a three-phase plan for reopening parks. Being able to rent park pavilions for weddings, Egertson added, will happen more slowly. Opening of county playgrounds will follow opening of town playgrounds, he said.
As for use of the county’s fields at the Sports Complex, that will not be happening any time soon. Egertson said Little League is cancelled for the spring season. He said the fields would not close in July as is usual, and could be used for summer camps “as long as they can do so safely.”
The interaction committee also discussed potential personal property and/or machinery and tools tax relief for shuttered businesses not able to use their equipment due to health restrictions.
As for reopening the Culpeper Library, that will happen slowly, too. The Library Board last week discussed starting curbside pickup of materials starting May 18. Details are still to be determined.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.