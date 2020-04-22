Local officials again raised a unified voice on Wednesday in a televised public-safety message asking Culpeper County residents to continue to stay home amid a heightening pandemic.
Leading the local response to COVID-19, Culpeper County Emergency Services Director Bill Ooten acknowledged the recent politicization and debate over reopening communities here and everywhere as many suffer devastating financial losses. The sacrifice and forced change to our way of life has been difficult, he said.
“All of us have been asked to make these sacrifices as we try to combat what has clearly been recognized as a very real and for some, a very lethal disease—a communicable disease that is contagious and currently has no vaccine,” he said.
“You have all been asked to make those sacrifices in order to protect others who may have a greater risk of not being able to recover. You have been asked to make those sacrifices so we can slow the spread and reduce the risk for everyone in our community.”
Ooten remained neutral on the current politics of stay-at-home orders and social distancing while noting the implementation of both in recent weeks has shown signs of slowing the spread of COVID-19 in the state and across the nation. Some models show hospital capacity might not be reached if citizens continue to abide by the CDC and Virginia Dept. of Health guidelines, he said.
The only tools for fighting the novel coronavirus, Ooten said, are the public health guidelines.
“Social distancing and limiting traveling away from our homes only for essential needs is the only way we can effectively battle this potentially life threatening virus,” he said.
The emergency services director asked everyone to do their part.
“Follow the recommendations, obey the guidelines, lay aside the politics and the partisan stand right now.
“Until a viable vaccine can be proven, and made readily available to this community, the rate at which the spread of this virus either increases or decreases is entirely up to all of you,” Ooten said.
Culpeper County Board Chairman Gary Deal started his remarks Wednesday with a moment of silence for Star-Exponent photographer Vince Vala, who was found dead at his house in town on Tuesday after falling ill with pneumonia.
“We lost a special person in our community yesterday,” Deal said. “Vince was a longtime photographer and writer for our Culpeper Star-Exponent, a talented musician and singer and just an overall great person. Culpeper is better for having had Vince Vala in our community. “
The board chairman then lauded local frontline heroes putting their lives on the line working in the public during this medical crisis. Deal too asked the public to continue to follow recommendations for reducing spread of the disease.
“Please practice these health awareness guidelines,” he said. “Locally, our positive COVID-19 cases have gone up.”
Culpeper County had eight cases on April 6, with the latest total of 65 as of April 22, Deal said.
There are nine people hospitalized in Culpeper for the coronavirus, according to VDH public dataset cases, and five in the hospital in Fauquier.
Deal emphasized staying home as much as possible. Look out for your neighbor and the elderly, he added: “Be kind and patient.”
County and town officials want to reopen business as soon as possible, Deal said.
“They are the livelihood of our existence. We strive to open essential county services like the library and the planning office, even if allowing only a few people in at once, but we need to be smart, see the numbers level off some and work together … We are all in this together. Right now is Culpeper Strong, just like in the past,” he said.
Culpeper Mayor Mike Olinger, who operates an auto parts store in town, said he knows this is a very difficult and challenging time for the entire community. He offered condolences for those who have lost loved ones to the virus and said Culpeper is a caring, loving and giving community.
“We are stronger when we stand together, so in the meantime please continue to practice social distancing, wash your hands, and follow the CDC guidelines. We will overcome this together. It will take time but we will recover. Life will return to normal and we will be Culpeper Strong,” Olinger said.
