A special wreath-laying ceremony will take place at Culpeper National Cemetery on Monday to commemorate Memorial Day, but the event is not being publicized because of restrictions in place due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Each VA national cemetery will conduct a brief wreath laying ceremony, accompanied by a moment of silence and the playing of Taps,” a news release from the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs stated. “In keeping with CDC guidelines, to limit large gatherings, the ceremonies will not be open to the public.”
According to the release, Acting Deputy Secretary of Veterans Affairs Pamela Powers will visit Culpeper National Cemetery to preside over the wreath-laying there on Monday.
Secretary Robert Wilkie will attend the wreath laying at Quantico National Cemetery that day. Other officials will visit National Cemeteries in New York on Memorial Day, and in California on Friday, May 22.
Live streaming, recorded video and photographs from these and other ceremonies will be shared on the National Cemetery Administration website, and on its Facebook and Twitter accounts, the release said.
Public events typically associated with Memorial Day at national cemeteries, including group placement of flags at gravesites, will not take place this year, according to the release.
“However, all VA national cemeteries will be open Memorial Day weekend from dawn to dusk for public visitation,” it said.
Cemetery visitors are asked to adhere to health and safety guidelines and maintain physical distancing while visiting. Visitors are also urged to consider visiting Friday, Saturday or Sunday to avoid possible crowds on Memorial Day. Families may continue the tradition of placing flowers and small American flags at their veteran’s gravesite.
Another website, the Veterans Legacy Memorial, provides another way the public can pay tribute to veterans. This site contains a memorial page for each veteran and service member interred in a VA national cemetery. VLM permits online visitors to leave a comment or tribute on a veteran’s page, which is a new offering as of May 14. The tribute allows visitors to voice memories and appreciation for a veteran’s service.
As in years past, the VA is partnering with Carry the Load this Memorial Day to honor select “Veterans of the Day” with remembrances on social media from May 11-25.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.