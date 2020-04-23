Belmont Farm Distilleries is doing a brisk business selling hand sanitizer made on site—while also still producing the moonshine it’s famous for—in a season forcing all to adapt to a global pandemic.
“We’ve got some new items—it’s called hand sanitizer,” said moonshiner Tim Smith, whose Climax is made on site at the Culpeper County distillery, in a recent video. “Because the coronavirus came out, there was a big demand for it so we flipped the thing over a little bit, started making moonshine and hand sanitizer.”
Belmont Farms is using its old copper still to manufacture the stuff crucial to stemming the spread of the contagious novel coronavirus, said Jeannette Miller, who runs Belmont Farms with her husband, master distiller, Chuck Miller.
It’s a trend being seen nationwide as distilleries respond to a novel demand.
“Chuck made hand sanitizer because there was an urgent need for it and the federal government said we could make it with our spirits, but had to use the CDC formula,” Jeanette said in an email. “We can make the hand sanitizer until the end of the year.”
The distillery has made various donations of the liquid cleaner to local medical sites, first responders and others on the front lines. Belmont Farms is producing the hand sanitizer in 16-ounce, gallon or five-gallon containers available for walk-in sales and curbside pickup 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. People can also still buy moonshine and other liquors during those hours.
The establishment located along Zachary Taylor Highway opened for the season April 9, but the pandemic has certainly had an impact, Jeannette Miller said.
“I had six different events scheduled for this year. We have already missed some and don’t know for sure when we can have gatherings here with large crowds,” she said.
The distillery gift shop is closed and there are all tastings have ceased. But Belmont Farms is still open for business, said Smith.
“We do still have the Copper Kettle whiskey, all the brands Chuck makes here, Climax moonshine, we got rum, we got gin and at the Virginia ABC store, but during the virus, we got hand sanitizer, too,” he said.
One popular version of it has holistic ingredients.
“This is our special hand sanitizer made with CBD, aloe vera and of course ethanol and other things needed to make antiseptic hand sanitizer,” said Chuck Miller. “What’s so great about this is the aloe vera smooths your skin from the ethanol and the CDB cures what ails you so this is the one to get.”
An estimated 750 distilleries nationwide are producing hand sanitizer in these times, according to the Distilled Spirits Council of the U.S. Last month, the council launched an online portal of distillers helping to solve the national hand sanitizer shortage.
“The nation’s distilled spirits industry is mobilizing to aid our communities, hospitals and first responders during this time of crisis,” said Chris Swonger, President and CEO of the Distilled Spirits Council of the United States, in a statement. “This is not only the right thing to do for their communities, but it also allows some of these craft distilleries to keep their stills going, maintain their employees and stay afloat during this crisis.”
The portal is acting as a conduit between distilled spirits manufacturers, related industry suppliers and distribution channels. It will also connect distillers wanting to make hand sanitizer with those who can provide key ingredients, supplies such as bottles and labels, and companies that can help distribute sanitizer.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.