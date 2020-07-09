The town of Culpeper and Culpeper Minute Men Chapter of the Sons of the American Revolution will dedicate a new monument this fall to honor the Minute Men of 1775.
The Charters of Freedom will be a welcome attraction and appropriately placed with the Minute Men Monument. A North Carolina-based nonprofit, the Charters places replica copy displays of America’s founding documents. The Culpeper display, to be dedicated in October, will be Virginia's first.
Another special project the Culpeper Minutmen Chapter is proud of is the African Americans and Native Americans who fought on the Patriot side during the Revolutionary War, including 16 men from this area.
The names were verified through pension files and other limited records. Most were free prior to the war or gained their freedom for enlistment. Some of the Revolutionary soldiers of color were returned to slavery after the war.
There were many more who fought, but are untraceable, according to Chapter President Charles Jameson.
The Minute Men Chapter will be honoring these Patriots with an inscribed paver, which will also help fund the Charters project. The Chapter has purchased half of the 16 so far through donations.
Memorial pavers already purchased are for: Billy Flora, of Norfolk, a hero of the Battle at Great Bridge; Francis Bundy of Culpeper; Thomas Bundy of Culpeper; William Bundy of Culpeper; Thomas Campbell of Culpeper; William Clark of Culpeper; Billy Pinn of Fauquier and John Ralls/Rawls of Culpeper.
Other pavers seeking sponsorships would honor other local known African-American or Native Americans who fought with the patriots. They are: Zacariah Hill of Culpeper; Henry Hill of Orange; Luke Hughes of Culpeper; Jonathan Ross of Culpeper; Reuben Ross of Culpeper; David Ross of Culpeper; Joseph Tyler, of Culpeper and Robert Wood of Fauquier.
The cost of the paver is $100 for three lines of inscription with 22 letters per line. To sponsor a paver, contact ccj1947@gmail.com or see Charters of Freedom.com
