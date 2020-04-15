Members of the Virginia Society Sons of the American Revolution, including those from the Culpeper Minute Men Chapter, will honor Patriots Day at 3 p.m. this Sunday, April 19 with a virtual event remembering a key victory for American freedom.
The online program will mark the 245th Anniversary of the Battles of Lexington and Concord in Massachusetts, early on the morning of April 19, 1775 – its shots signaling the start of the American Revolution.
The Battle engaged 3,960 Minute Men and 1,500 Redcoats seeking to seize weapons and powder being stored in Concord. Gunfire erupted at North Bridge as the colonial militiamen gathered on high ground across the river, according to American Battlefield Trust.
Men fell on both sides and the British, realizing their vulnerability, fell back to Boston only to be attacked on all side by thousands of militiamen. The early Patriots inflicted heavy casualties on the retreating Redcoats with 73 killed and many more wounded compared to the Minute Men’s loss of 49.
National SAR President Jack Manning will be online during the upcoming Zoom broadcast along with 30 registered participants from 12 chapters of the historic group, according to Culpeper Minute Men Chapter President Charles Jameson. Four members of the Culpeper Minute Men will participate in Color Guard and Chapter Wreath presentations.
A remote dress rehearsal was recently held.
“It was nice to see our compatriots even though we were all miles apart,” said Jameson.
Virginia SAR President William Schwetke designated this weekend's Zoom broadcast as an official VASSAR Presidential initiative in conjunction with The Fairfax Resolves Chapter.
For details, contact jthomas4sar@gmail.com.
