The Culpeper Minute Men Chapter of the Virginia Society of the Sons of the American Revolution recently joined other state SAR chapters for a virtual celebration honoring nine World War II veterans in Front Royal.
Earlier, the chapters had planned an in-person event, but the pandemic cancelled it. The virtual event, held May 14 on Zoom, involved staff at Hidden Springs Senior Living Facility staging three separate settings for the veterans to receive their state-commissioned coin.
The coins were minted to honor the 75th anniversary of Victory in Europe Day during WWII as well as the 100th anniversary of World War I.
Among the honorees was Jeanne Montgomery, who served with the British Army. She is the wife of Ross Montgomery, a World War II veteran who also was honored.
Another recipient, Frank Brandon, is 100 years old. The other honorees were Dick Bentley, Sydney Garner, Bill Griffith, Ben Lacy, Don LaFever and Al Lawrence.
Members of VASSAR’s Culpeper Minutemen Chapter were greatly honored to witness the World War II veterans receiving their commemorative coins, Chapter President Charles Jameson said.
Dale Corey of the Colonel James Wood II Chapter of VASSAR started the program with a short welcome, followed by an invocation by the Rev. Jim Simmons and the Paul Christensen leading everyone in the Pledge of Allegiance.
This was followed by a welcome and greetings from Bill Schwetke, president of the Virginia Society Sons of the American Revolution and Marc Robinson, president of VASSAR’s Colonel James Wood II Chapter.
Brett Osborn of National Society Sons of the American Revolution’s Veterans Affairs Committee described the surrender of the Axis powers. Officials signed the surrender instrument on May 7, 1945, and all hostilities ceased an hour before midnight on May 8, Corey said.
The surrender coincided with President Harry Truman’s 61st birthday, who dedicated the victory to the memory of President Franklin D. Roosevelt. FDR had died April 12, 1945, after leading the country through the majority of the war.
Some 70 million people fought in WWII. The major players among the Allied powers saw massive casualties.
The Soviet Union lost 7.5 million soldiers; China, 2.2 million; the United States, 400,000; and Great Britain, 330,000. For the Axis, Germany had 3.5 million casualties; Italy, 77,000.
After Osborn’s historical presentation, Hidden Springs owner Daryl Davison presented certificates of appreciation and the Virginia commemorative coins to the veterans.
The virtual event was attended by Jeff Thomas, first vice president of VASSAR; Ken Bonner, Color Guard commander of VASSAR; Mike Weyler, president of the Colonel William Grayson Chapter SAR; Charles James, president of the Culpeper Minute Men Chapter; and Colonel James Wood II Chapter members Chip Daniel, Lew Ewing, Don Dusenbury, Rob Fagan and Ralph Pierce.
The REAL Culpeper Minutemen.
