Novant Health UVA Health System, including Culpeper Medical Center, announced Tuesday it is offering all services that were paused in mid-March due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Now available are on-time sensitive and non-emergency surgeries and procedures, pediatric well checks, routine-care office visits and care for both chronic diseases and acute issues.
Also available, since May 11, are medically necessary, time-sensitive procedures–and imaging, labs and other associated appointments, Novant Health UVA said Tuesday in a statement.
“At the advice of our physicians, and on behalf of our patients who have delayed care, we have thoughtfully decided to resume these services,” Al Pilong, Novant Health UVA Health System CEO said. “We continue to see promising declines in the number of COVID-19 cases in our health districts, and our team stands ready to care for the community.”
Virtual-care options are still available as well at NovantHealthUVA.org/virtual. In addition, the health system has added heightened safety measures for in-person visits like temperature checks, universal masking, enhanced cleaning, increased resources for infection prevention and pre-admission testing for procedures and surgeries, including for COVID-19.
The health system has also lessened the number of patients allowed in clinics at a time, reduced the use of waiting rooms and is limiting visitors in its facilities.
“As we reintroduce services and begin to find a new normal after COVID-19, our utmost priority remains the safety of our team members and our patients,” Pilong said. “We look forward to continuing to bring the best of health to our communities—and the quality care they’ve come to expect from us–now that it is safe to do so for all services across our entire health system.”
Urgent patient needs will continue to be prioritized, Novant Health UVA said.
The health system team will be contacting patients directly to reschedule services previously delayed. Patients with questions should contact their provider.
For details, visit NovantHealthUVA.org/WelcomeBack.
