A bevy of Culpeper County “mathletes” have punched their tickets to compete in next month’s regional Math 24 competition in Orange County.
In all, 96 Culpeper County Public School students in grades third through seven qualified at their elementary and middle schools to compete in ninth annual CCPS Math 24 Tournament, which was held March 11 in the gymnasium at Floyd T. Binns Middle School.
After a few introductory remarks and the playing of the national anthem, CCPS Gifted Coordinator Donovan O’Brien opened the evening’s tournament with the call to action, “Let’s play math!”
Diane Frazier, the gifted specialist from Sycamore Park who emceed the event, said the county tournament would include three rounds. It followed an early evening test of academic skills.
“All students will participate in the first two rounds,” Frazier said. “The top eight finishers for each grade will them advance and compete in the third round.”
During each round, students sat in small groups at individual tables overseen by an adult supervisor, or “proctor,” who recorded and reported the official results at the end of each 10-miute competition.
The competition itself involved cards being set on the table in front of the competitors. Each card featured four individual numbers that the students must added, subtracted, multiplied and/or divided to reach the number 24.
At the end of the 10-minute rounds, the students who correctly solved the most problems advanced to the final round and, ultimately, the regional competition. The regional meet will be held April 23 at Prospect Heights Middle School in Orange, O’Brien said.
“The big part is this is the first time that we’re sending a full team—the top four winners from each grade representing all of our elementary and middle schools,” O’Brien said.
O’Brien said the annual competition is open to any students in the appropriate grades who wish to participate.
“They start in the fall,” he said. “How the students qualify for the county tournament is up to the individual schools.”
Isis Lindsay, a fifth-grade student from Farmington Elementary School, found Wednesday that the third time was indeed the charm for her competing in the local Math 24 tournament.
Last year, Lindsay lost a tie-breaking match while trying to qualify for the third round, said her mother, Summer Lindsay.
This year, she faced a tie-breaker after the third round, and won to take fourth place among the county’s fifth-grade students and to advance to the regional round, the final Math 24 competition of the year.
“It was a challenging game, but I made it through,” Isis said after the tournament.
Lindsay said she thinks the Math 24 competition has been good for her daughter, and is a good experience for all of the students who choose to participate.
“I think it’s good because math skills aren’t as prevalent as they were when I went to school; they’re all so used to having the calculator right there,” Lindsay said. “This really makes them use their heads.”
