A man from Culpeper was killed Sunday evening after his car ran off the road and struck a tree.
A 2011 Chevrolet Camaro was driving west on State Route 685 (Chestnut Fork Rd.) when it ran off the right side of the roadway near the intersection of Route 777 (Ridgelea Ave.), collided with two mailboxes, an embankment, and a tree, Virginia State Police said in a statement Tuesday afternoon.
The driver of the Chevrolet, 43-year-old Ricky J. Robinson of Culpeper, died at the scene of the crash from his injuries. Robinson was not wearing a seatbelt, state police said.
The crash remains under investigation by VSP Trooper J. Allen.
VSP was assisted at the scene by the Culpeper Sheriff’s office and Culpeper Fire and EMS.
