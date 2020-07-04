Sporting colorful, patriotic face masks, Culpeper Minutemen reenactors observed the Fourth of July on Saturday with a ceremonial reading of the Declaration of Independence in the shadow of the county courthouse.
Though other festivities were muted due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the Town of Culpeper moved ahead with the longstanding tradition. About 100 people attended the event, shaded by the canopy of a great oak tree between the courthouse and the county jail.
“We couldn’t hold the Car and Motorcycle Show or events in the park like we have in the past,” Culpeper Mayor Mike Olinger told the Star-Exponent in an interview. “But in some ways that makes this event all the more special.”
Part of the ceremony was a tribute to African Americans and American Indians from the Culpeper region who served in the Revolutionary War.
Researched by the Daughters of the American Revolution and Charles Jameson, president of the Culpeper Minutemen Chapter of the Sons of the American Revolution, the patriots’ brief biographies were discovered by studying pensions and documents for more than 900 individuals from Virginia, North Carolina and Delaware.
“I’d like to begin with one of my heroes,” Jameson said to those assembled Saturday afternoon. “Not from Culpeper, but one who fought with the Culpeper Minutemen at the Battle of Great Bridge.”
He described Billy Flora, listed in 1801 documentation as a “free Negro of mixed race” who served under Capt. William Grimes in the 15th and 16th Virginia Regiments from 1776 to the end of the war.
Flora, one of eight sentries, bravely protected the other sentries when the British approached during the Great Bridge battle.
Six of the sentries retreated after firing one shot. But Flora covered their retreat, Jameson said, by “loading his musket and firing seven more times before retreating himself.”
Before his own retreat, Jameson said, Flora “pulled up a board from the bridge to hinder the British.”
Legend has it, Jameson said, that Flora “reported for the War of 1812 carrying the same musket he used in the Revolutionary War.”
Culpeper resident Evelyn Madden presented a biography for a neighbor and friend of Willis Madden, the great, great paternal grandfather of her husband, Thomas Madden.
This friend, “Francis Bundy, was a soldier from Caroline County who enlisted … at the age of 18,” Evelyn Madden said. Bundy served for more than three years, fighting at “the Siege of Yorktown and other skirmishes.”
Bundy was listed as a “free colored person over 46 with a 14-year-old male.” This 14-year-old was likely Thomas Bundy, Madden said, a “mulatto man between 12 and 13 in 1763, where he was listed in the Culpeper County estate of Humphrey Brooke.”
Later, in 1810, Madden said, “Thomas Bundy was listed as a free mulato and head of a Culpeper household with one other free person.”
Madden also mentioned William Clark, her husband’s great, great, great maternal grandfather, who fought in the battles of Germantown and Monmouth.
Other African Americans described Saturday included Thomas Campbell and Zachariah Hill of Culpeper County, Henry Hill of Orange County and Luke Hughes of Stafford County.
John, Robert and James Pinn, Native Americans from Indian Town in Lancaster County, Virginia, were also introduced, and Billy Pinn, an Indian from Fauquier County. Also presented were Jonathan Ross, Reuben Ross and David Ross of Culpeper, Joseph Tyler of Louisa, Robert Wood of Fauquier and Robert Owls of Virginia.
Getting acquainted with these individuals, Olinger said, was enlightening.
“They stepped up and fought alongside other soldiers, fighting for freedom and independence,” Olinger said. “In that way, they were on completely equal terms then, as now.”
Benjamin Franklin, portrayed during the Culpeper ceremony by Washington-area performer Barry Stevens, introduced the reading of the Declaration of Independence.
“In my life, I have always said, it’s not what a man says that’s important. It’s what he does that’s important,” Franklin told the crowd.
“What did we do, those of us who signed the Delcaration?” Franklin asked. “We mutually pledged our lives, our fortunes, and our sacred honor. Many of us gave our lives in this pursuit of freedom. Many of us lost fortunes.”
Franklin continued: “It is inherent in this document—it is anticipated and expected—that you too will pledge your lives, your fortunes, and your sacred honor in the maintenance of this country.
“This country is not anyone else’s. It’s ours. And we, individually and collectively, must look after it. It’s just that simple,” Franklin said.
Tom Hamill, registrar of the Culpeper Minutemen, read the historic document, encouraging those listening to cheer as sections were read with which they agreed.
“We hold these truths to be self-evident …” Hamill opened with the familiar, inspiring words.
Attendees shouted “Huzzah!” after Hamill concluded. The event closed with a volley of musket fire shot by members of the Culpeper Minutemen.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.