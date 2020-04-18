The Culpeper Jail has lowered its population by more than half in recent weeks, coinciding with a statewide collaborative effort to release low-level offenders during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Culpeper County Commonwealth’s Attorney Paul Walther extensively addressed local ongoing planning and meetings on the topic in an email Friday responding to earlier questions from the Star-Exponent about inmate reduction to prevent a potential health outbreak in the facility. In recent weeks, the sheriff put up a triage tent across from the jail as a precaution.
“In these difficult and unusual times even the justice system has been impacted by the novel coronavirus. As mandated by the Virginia Supreme Court, all local courts are being utilized on an emergency basis only and mostly through video proceedings,” Walther stated. “And it has become readily apparent to most that additional steps need to be taken in all parts of the justice system to address this ‘novel’ situation.”
The county’s elected prosecutor said he met in early March with Chief Jailer John Jenkins and Criminal Justice Services and Pretrial Program Director Andrew Lawson to explore reducing the jail population. They considered methods of accomplishing that goal, including enhanced use of the relatively new pretrial program.
Walther said he also consulted with criminal defense attorneys and CDC Interim Guidance on Management of Coronavirus Disease in Correctional and Detention Facilities, among other resources.
“As well, Sheriff Scott Jenkins and Major Jenkins had already put in place mitigation measures to address any potential virus spread in the jail, to protect the inmates, his staff, law enforcement in general, and the community at large,” Walther said.
Topics for discussion at last week’s meeting between local officials included current jail population and how many had already been convicted, as well as those still awaiting trial, “to determine what, if anything, should or could be done to reduce the jail population consistent with the requirements of law and the safety of the community,” Walther said.
Taking into consideration were constitutional rights of inmates, state and federal law and Virginia statutory precepts on the protection of the rights of individuals, victims, and the community of Culpeper, he said.
“Common sense was used as we considered issues such as speedy trial, domestic violence, safety of individual inmates (including but not limited to medical conditions and/or the virus) and inmates as a group, and the potential impact of an outbreak on the use of trustees, the jail staff, law enforcement personnel outside the jail, magistrates and the public,” Walther said.
He added, “While none of us wishes to allow the jail to become an incubation pod for the virus, it is not just a singular question of COVID-19.”
Some might argue the virus is a medical condition, he said, that would allow defendants to receive a bond, be released from custody and placed on pretrial with court monitoring.
“However, using that factor exclusively and based solely on what, to my knowledge, is still only a potential threat, would be inconsistent with our obligations under the law,” Walther said.
Concerns that would override a person being released on bond and placed on pretrial have always been and are now: (1) whether the person will appear for his/her next trial or hearing and (2) whether his/her liberty will constitute an unreasonable danger to him/herself or the public, Walther said.
“If we answer no to either of those questions, a possible or even actual COVID-19 exposure must be balanced against those probable cause concerns,” he said.
Even while taking that highly into consideration, recent jail numbers have significantly dropped.
Whereas the local population has consistently been around 80-90 inmates, both male and female, the current population is around 43 people, Walther said on Friday. The reduction was made following the aforementioned meeting about what steps could be taken locally to reduce exposure in the jail.
As jail figures have dropped, the number of pretrial clients has increased, Walther said. There were 122 defendants in the program in January, 126 in February, and in March, 152, according to the commonwealth’s attorney.
“I can’t say whether this trend is attributable to COVID-19 itself or more the ripple effect COVID-19 has had on the operation of the justice system,” Walther said. “For example, it is uncertain at this time exactly when trials will go forward (and thus how long the period of pre-trial incarceration might be) or in what form.”
“But I am certain that it was not the only factor,” He added.
In a news release, also on Friday, Gov. Ralph Northam said local and regional jails across Virginia have been reducing jail populations to address the coronavirus crisis “responsibly, humanely, and deliberately.” The changes followed March 19 direction from the governor’s administration, Virginia Sheriffs Association, Virginia Association of Commonwealth’s Attorneys, Virginia Indigent Defense Commission and the Virginia Association of Regional Jails, according to the release.
Northam’s administration also encouraged all magistrates and other judicial officers determining bail to consider the health and safety of those that appear before them and the residents and employees in local and regional jails. The steps appear to be working.
Since late February, the number of new commitments to local and regional jails has decreased from approximately 10,000 during a two-week period to slightly more than 4,000, according to the governor’s office. On April 7, the statewide jail population was 24,000, a 17 percent decrease from March 1. Virginia has also seen a 67 percent decline in the number of new commitments for misdemeanors.
Northam has also proposed a budget amendment allowing the release of state inmates with less than a year left to serve, for the duration of the state of emergency. The Virginia General Assembly is set to reconvene April 22 to consider the governor’s amendments to legislation, which, if adopted, would be effective immediately, the governor said.
“This is exactly the type of cooperation we need, and I commend our public safety officials and urge them to continue these important efforts,” Northam said.
As of Friday, the Virginia Dept. of Corrections reported 59 active COVID-19 cases among inmates on site across its 40-prison system (18 more than on Thursday), six inmates in hospitals and one inmate death in a Richmond facility from the novel coronavirus.
The most cases (20) were in the Virginia Correctional Center for Women in Goochland and another 20 in the Central Virginia Correctional Unit #13, where the inmate died. The state recorded no cases at Coffeewood Correctional Center in Culpeper as of Friday.
VDOC reported another 50 staff members testing positive for the virus.
The Bon Air Juvenile Correctional Facility near Richmond, housing 200 youth, on Friday reported 25 residents have tested positive for COVID-19. According to the Va. Dept. of Juvenile Justice, 21 of the youth have shown no outward symptoms and the other four had flu-like symptoms.
All Bon Air residents are screened for the virus two times per day, at the slightest hint of symptoms, according to Juvenile Justice.
“This practice is more vigorous than what the average citizen experiences, and staff learn the results of the tests usually 24 to 48 hours,” according to a news release at djj.virginia.gov.
Infected incarcerated youth at the facility are receiving 24-hour care and 13 had been released from medical isolation as of Friday. Social distancing and quarantine measures are in place at the facility where an employee tested positive earlier this month for the novel coronavirus. Since mid-March, Bon Air’s population has been reduced by approximately 10 percent, according to Juvenile Justice.
