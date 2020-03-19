Culpeper Human Services has established a call center for Culpeper County residents needing emergency assistance during the coronavirus pandemic.
For the next two weeks, county residents can call 540/229-3816 if they need of food or other help.
On Wednesday, Human Services opened a central operations center to coordinate the relief and be the central point of contact. The phone will be answered from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday to Friday.
The help is for anyone in the community, CHS Director Lisa Peacock said.
“Some programs have income guidelines and other eligibility criteria, but we will do our best to help with whatever needs must be met,” she said, including people who are struggling and need food because their work hours have been cut.
CHS is not in a financial position to pay rent or mortgages, but can help with nutrition, Peacock said.
“We think most people, who can afford it, have stocked up for at least two-three weeks, but many people do not have the means to buy food and other necessities like diapers, wipes, formula, baby over-the-counter meds, toilet paper, personal hygiene items, feminine hygiene products, etc.,” she said. “We want to help with these.”
Wednesday was the first day the call center was open, and it was slow, Peacock added. “We are trying to get the word out,” she said.
The department intends to answer each call personally, Peacock said in a statement.
But callers directed to voice mail should leave a detailed message with their name, phone number and purpose for the call. Calls will be answered in the order received. Callers who do not hear back from someone by 5 p.m. on the day of their call are asked to call back the next day.
“This means call volume is high. We will do our best to direct you to resources and assist you if all possible,” the release states.
Community members willing to volunteer in case of the potential need for food delivery should contact the central operations center at 540-727-0372, extension 443. Calling to volunteer will help CHS develop a central registry. Volunteers may be subject to screening protocols.
Human Services is asking anyone wishing to donate to local people in need to give to Culpeper Food Closet at St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church. Checks can be made payable to Culpeper Food Closet P.O. Box 343, Culpeper, Va. 22701.
To donate money for personal hygiene items, diapers, wipes, toilet paper and other items or for homeless assistance, checks can be made payable to Culpeper Human Services First Call for Help Virus Response, P.O. Box 1355 Culpeper, Va. 22701.
Regarding meals for area senior citizens, transportation staff with Rappahannock Rapidan Community Services will bring food—equivalent to five meals—to the Culpeper Senior Center, on U.S. Avenue, at 9:15 a.m. on Thursdays for members wishing to pick them up there. Drivers will also proceed with deliveries to center members unable to pick up their meals.
Community Services will continue to deliver meals weekly unless recipients cancel by contacting 540/825-5778, 825-3100, extension 3358, or lwalker@rrcsb.org. Seniors in the community can also use that contact information to request meals.
Applications for food stamps, or SNAP, can be obtained at CHS offices, 1835 Industry Drive, at CommonHelp.gov or by mail the same day it is requested. Applications can be returned in person, by fax, online or filed through the DSS Call Center at 855/635-4370.
To report child abuse or neglect or suspected adult abuse, call 540/825-9073 during business hours. Child abuse can reported anytime at 800/552-7096 and adult abuse or exploitation at 888/832-3858.
Human Services noted all of the aforementioned arrangements are subject to change with the rapidly evolving state of the coronavirus.
“Please be patient as we through problems that may occur that are beyond our control,” it states.
For more information about COVID-19, see cdc.gov.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.