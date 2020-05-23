It takes many hands to accomplish the many missions assigned to Culpeper County Human Services. Especially amid the global coronavirus pandemic.
So one of its staff members, Dorenda Pullen, is uncomfortable about having a spotlight fall upon her.
But Pullen’s name popped to the surface as local leaders discussed a worthy nominee for the Star-Exponent’s Hometown Heroes series.
“I don’t do this alone!” she protested. “I may lead the team, but we are in it together. The tagline on my email signature isn’t just filler; I truly believe Henry Ford said it best: ‘Coming together is a beginning, staying together is progress, and working together is success.’ ”
Pullen is director of early childhood and adolescent programs for Culpeper Human Services, a 26-year veteran of the agency that cares for many local children and people in need.
She and her colleagues keep families fed, operate Culpeper’s Kid Central and Head Start child-care programs, investigate child- and adult-abuse complaints, keep an eye on foster-care children, and more.
Doing all that during the COVID-19 lockdown has challenged everyone, Pullen and her boss, DHS Director Lisa Peacock, said in recent interviews.
To reduce the risk of transmitting the novel coronavirus, staff members at the Human Services building on Industry Drive alternate weeks working in the office—socially distanced from one another—and remotely from home, Peacock said.
“We have witnessed much human and economic suffering in a very short time. We have witnessed the loss of jobs, reduced work schedules and the loss of other income over the past two months,” she said. “The unity Culpeper Human Services has shown over the past month speaks volumes to the employees we have. Having closed our offices to the public while maintaining services for the Culpeper community is amazing.”
Demand for food assistance and Medicaid has multiplied. Requests for burial assistance have risen.
One of the staff’s efforts early in the lockdown garnered statewide notice from education and social-service colleagues as one of the speediest local responses to school closings and new rules imposed by Gov. Ralph Northam to avoid further spread of the deadly virus.
Within three days of Northam’s surprise announcement closing the schools, Human Services joined with Culpeper County Public Schools and other community partners to launch a child-care program for “critical infrastructure” workers, aka essential employees, at Farmington Elementary School, across the street from the hospital in Culpeper.
With people working straight through the weekend, that required training staff in COVID-19 protocols, implementing those public-health measures and working with medical staff to ensure everyone’s safety.
“We asked ourselves, how can we help keep our community going with this huge imposition of the schools closing, and before- and after-school child-care programs not operating?” Pullen recalled. “What can we do so the community doesn’t shut down? We went into emergency mode; we all knew this needs to happen.”
Brainstorming and working furiously with Russell Houck, the school division’s student services director, Pullen and key staff members opened the Critical Infrastructure Program to feed nurses, doctors and first responders by Wednesday, March 18, at Farmington Elementary School.
By opening day, essential workers had registered to reserve care for 96 children. “We didn’t have to turn anyone away,” Pullen said.
Two months later, about 82 children are registered, and the program still cares for about 30 children a day. The numbers change because of personnel’s rotating shifts and hospital schedules, she said.
Pullen admitted that there was an adrenaline rush when staff entered the crisis and sought to fix new problems fast.
“It’s not a rush that you thrive on,” she cautioned. “Social workers want to have a solution to make things better. That’s been the focus: How can we make the best of this, support these front-line workers, keep our community safe?”
Pullen and Peacock both credited other people and entities with providing essential support to their agency, particularly the county Board of Supervisors, Culpeper Town Council and the county’s Emergency Management Office.
“The community partnerships, which have always been present, have developed into an even greater understanding of what we each do,” Peacock said. “There are so many private citizens volunteering, donating, making masks, offering time and talent, just wanting to be helpful and give back.”
She thanked local churches, businesses, town and county government staff, the Culpeper Food Closet, Empowering Culpeper, SAFE, CHASS, the Salvation Army, Full Circle Thrift Store, the Health Department, FOOTHILLS, town police, Sheriff’s Office, Rappahannock-Rapidan Community Services, Aging Together, Culpeper County Public Schools, Kid Central, Novant UVa Culpeper Medical Center, the NAACP and People Inc.
Out in the community, the agency’s Family Service workers now make “porch visits” to see children and seniors.
For everyone to be safe from possible infection, they try to stay outside on a home’s porch, but that’s not always feasible, Peacock said.
“Donations of PPE have been a blessing for all the workers,” she said.
Through it all, the local expression “Culpeper helping Culpeper” still rings true, Peacock said, expressing thanks for how the community has supported Human Services staff and their clients.
“It is very humbling to have a person with tears in their eyes thanking you for helping them,” Peacock said. “Especially when that person has waited on you in a restaurant, helped you pick out a birthday cake, given you help in a local store. We are truly helping our neighbors.”
Whether in pre-COVID times or the current crisis, Pullen expressed her profound appreciation to her staff in the department’s early childhood and adolescent programs for the work they do.
“I definitely have the best team to serve our children and families in our community,” Pullen said. “It is about individualizing strengths of employees, and making sure they enjoy what they do.”
It’s not about her, she stressed. She has great managers and staff members, Pullen said.
“This crisis has been so unprecedented,” she said. “... We are not taking anything for granted. We cannot be too careful. And we cannot move too quickly to open up normal operations.”
The presence of the coronavirus in the Culpeper community presents many problems and requires a big team effort, Pullen said.
“In this COVID crisis, the phrase ‘We’re all in it together’ has proven true from March 13th right up to the present day,” she said. “And it will continue until we can take a look back at this thing through our rearview mirror.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.