Culpeper Medical Center resumed patients’ medically necessary, time-sensitive procedures on Monday. It had paused them in mid-March as COVID-19 cases across Virginia increased.
The local hospital also has resumed imaging, laboratory work and other appointments to support those procedures, Donna Staton, president of Novant Health UVA Health System Culpeper Medical Center, said in a statement Friday.
The medical center is not performing elective surgeries.
“Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam said a 14-day decline in area COVID-19 cases is required prior to resuming elective procedures, and we’re not yet seeing this in our health district,” Staton said. “We anticipate that we will be able to increase the number of services offered over the next several weeks. However, our top priority remains the safety of our team members and our patients.”
Staton said the hospital is prioritizing rescheduling patients whose appointments and procedures were delayed and postponed. They will receive more information directly from their provider, she said.
“Each case is going through a review and scoring process by a panel of physicians to verify that they meet the criteria to be performed now,” Staton said. “This ensures that we have the resources available to handle these cases along with any additional COVID-19 cases in our community.”
Culpeper Medical Center has added heightened safety measures, including:
• patient and team member temperature screenings
• universal masking
• enhanced cleaning processes
• additional resources for infection prevention teams
To ensure physical distancing and address clinical safety concerns, the center also has:
• restricted visitors with limited exceptions
• reduced the number of patients allowed in clinics at one time
• introduced workflows to reduce use of waiting rooms
• delivered patient care in vehicles when appropriate
“We’ve introduced these protocols in addition to screening and testing patients prior to procedures to limit exposure to respiratory illnesses in our facility,” Staton said.
“Per the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidance, we ask that all patients come to their appointments with a mask or face covering,” she said. “Patients without a mask will be provided one upon entering the facility.”
The hospital does not need additional blood donations at this time, Novant Health UVA Health System spokeswoman Susan Tulino said Friday afternoon.
For more information about Novant Health UVA Health System’s response to COVID-19, visit NovantHealthUVA.org/coronavirus.
