In its ongoing response to COVID-19, NOVANT UVA Culpeper Medical Center has adapted to a rate of change that would have taken several years to achieve under normal circumstances.
That was the message from hospital President Donna Staton in her remarks to last week’s State of the Community program hosted on Zoom by the Culpeper Chamber of Commerce.
“It’s a really interesting time to start a new job,” said Staton, who started in January as chief of the Culpeper hospital after 24 years of experience in health care, most recently at Fauquier Health.
Born and raised in Culpeper and a graduate of the University of Virginia, Staton noted the current “extremely unprecedented time in our history” and the importance of resiliency in such times. The hospital will be operating in this mode for the foreseeable future, she said.
Team members are stronger than they think, Staton added, and have been supporting each other as local cases of the novel coronavirus continue to rise. Top priority has remained keeping staff and patients safe, she said.
Staton said the hospital understands the potential impact of COVID-19 on community resources and is prepared to resume other patient services deliberately for ensuring the safety of all. She said the hospital has also been deliberate in releasing information related to the pandemic and local hospital impacts. Staton added many are fearful and will make up stories in the absence of information.
Staton said Culpeper Medical Center instituted an incident command center in response to the health event on March 13, the same day the governor shuttered schools for the rest of the academic year. At that time, the hospital paused elective surgeries and launched telecommuting for some workers.
The local hospital has since expanded tele-health services to patients, which she said local people have “pretty resistant” to – seeing their doctor over the computer. The pandemic forced the shift in experience, Staton said.
In further planning, the hospital secured approval to expand its bed capacity by 28, if necessary, and implemented a high risk waiver process for staff with health issues. On March 25, it became a requirement for all local staff to wear masks in all patient areas. Staton said the health system was the first in the state to mandate masks for employees.
“Rapid change” response included learning how to properly sanitize N95 masks, if needed, and making sure the hospital had adequate PPE, medications and lab testing kits, the hospital president said. As more COVID-19 patients required ventilator support, access to certain associated drugs became very limited, Staton said. So did access to lab testing, she said.
Ventilator filters, lack of blood drives and disappearing PPE supplies were all issues that surfaced as the local hospital developed a surge plan to meet potential demand for hospitalization. A triage tent was sent up outside the emergency room for assessing symptomatic patients. Inside the hospital, 10-bed surge areas were established on a unit and in the ER for COVID-19 needs.
Collaboration with Culpeper County Emergency Medical Services has been ongoing, Staton said, including establishment of an alternate care facility at Eastern View High School. That plan is on hold, she said, as hospitals around the state have been able to respond to COVID-19 inpatient need.
The hospital changed its transport method to nursing homes, Staton said, mentioning other long-term care facilities with high levels of infection. Culpeper Wellness Foundation provided a grant for the hospital to purchase 100 pulse oximeters, Staton said. Those have been sent home with coronavirus patients to monitor blood oxygen along with strict instructions for returning to hospital if measurements reached a certain threshold. Nurses have doing daily phones checks as well.
The Culpeper area community has seen upticks in infection rate, Staton said, noting it was “growing at a rapid fashion,” sometimes 8 percent higher in cases day to day. Once social-distancing orders took effect, the rate of spread slowed, Staton said, adding those measures should continue.
With no controls, the state could see thousands more cases, she said.
Current modeling pushes continued spread further into 2020, Staton said. Pausing social distancing in early June will result in another resurgence of the novel coronavirus that does not have a cure, the hospital president said.
“Everyone will eventually get this disease, be exposed to this disease, be a carrier, or not have the disease at all. We, as a community, have to be continually vigilant,” she said.
The situation in terms of preparedness is better than it was in mid-March, Staton said, but there are still a lot of unknowns since the first case of COVID-19 was positively identified March 19 in Culpeper County.
“We have to learn to exist in this COVID-19 environment because it will be with us for the foreseeable future,” she said.
In the meantime, Staton added, “We cannot turn off all of our business” and other health-care services.
She stressed that Culpeper Medical Center is taking every precaution and control in its response including temperature checks and screening at every entrance.
The hospital is prepared to surge up 25 percent, if needed, Staton said. All surgical patients will be screened and tested for COVID-19.
“We have seen that patients who undergo surgery are COVID-positive may not have any symptoms,” she said.
A village of people is working to address the crisis in the Culpeper area, Staton said, noting the tremendous outpouring of support.
Health care is a passion, not a job, she said.
“Our team is very energized,” Staton said. “We know this is going to be with us for a while.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.