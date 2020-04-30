Novant Health UVA Culpeper Medical Center discharged its last COVID-19 patient—for the time being—earlier this week, and there were no confirmed cases in-house as of Wednesday, according to an internal hospital email obtained by the Star-Exponent.
Also this week, the local hospital started requiring mandatory temperature checks for everyone prior to coming inside the facility on Sunset Lane.
There have been 25 hospitalizations in the Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District for COVID-19 since the Virginia Department of Health started tracking the information in early March. The first positive case of the novel coronavirus in Virginia was confirmed March 7.
Of the local hospitalizations, 11 were in Culpeper, 10 in Fauquier, one in Madison and three in Orange, according to VDH. Those numbers are cumulative and not a current picture, said April Achter, population health coordinator with the RRHD, on Thursday.
“Regarding the hospitalized patients at Culpeper, some recovered, which is great news, and some were transferred to UVA for a higher level of care,” she said.
Asked how many people are currently hospitalized in the district for COVID-19, Achter said tracking hospitalizations is tricky.
“We may have patients hospitalized in the health district that live in other areas. Alternatively, we may have residents that are hospitalized elsewhere,” she said.
Culpeper Medical Center President Donna Staton said in an email Thursday to the Star-Exponent that the local hospital has purposely not publicly disclosed how many COVID-19 positive patients it is treating.
“I’m sure you can appreciate the concern that our community has for their own personal safety, and disclosing information of this nature doesn’t change the information that community members can easily see about the number of COVID-19 positive cases in our health district,” she said, referring to daily updates on the VDH web site.
“Like any other illness, or disease, our number one priority is to provide high quality and confidential care to the residents for the communities we serve. Our priorities are firm and unwavering in this commitment during a pandemic, as they would be if we were treating a patient with another highly contagious condition like tuberculosis.”
According to Staton, it will take months for the local community to be COVID-19 free.
“We are committed to our patients’ safety, privacy and quality of care for whatever time it takes to return to normal,” she said.
Beginning Thursday at Culpeper Medical Center, a new policy was implemented whereby everyone entering the hospital first has to have their temperature checked. A fever is a main symptom of COVID-19.
“I am asking for your leadership in this,” said Chief Medical Officer Jonathan D’Souza in the April 29 internal email. “I know that a number of you have been pushing to implement this, but it only really works if all of us participate in it.”
The temperature-taking at Culpeper Medical Center involves an infrared thermometer that does not touch the person’s skin and does not require mask removal, he said.
D’Souza also addressed the state lifting its ban on elective surgeries, effective Friday, May 1.
“We are working to safely, but rapidly ramp up our clinic visits, surgeries, and radiology studies over the next week,” he stated in the email. “We know that patients have had to delay care, and with COVID volumes manageable and with good procedures in place, the right thing to do is to provide those patients the care they are seeking. You’ll see more on this in the days ahead.”
Staton said on Thursday, that per the governor’s executive orders, there are community milestones that must be achieved in order to freely resume elective surgeries at the hospital.
“This includes a regional decline of positive COVID-19 cases in the communities we serve. At this time Culpeper Medical Center is scheduling ‘Medically Necessary Time Sensitive’ surgeries and procedures only,” she said. “These are cases that if further deferred could result in long-term harm to the patient.”
Staton said the team at Culpeper Medical Center continues to take every precaution necessary and is fully supported with the essential PPE needed to keep themselves and patients safe.
“We also moved last week to full masking of all patients, visitors and team members across the facility. Again, this is in accordance with new guidance from the CDC recommending masking when traveling out into the community,” she said.
Staton added, “The outpouring of support from our community during this healthcare crisis has been phenomenal. We are truly blessed to live and work in a community that is so supportive and cares about the wellbeing our local healthcare heroes.”
As of Thursday, the RRHD reports 302 positive cases of COVID-19—20 more than on Wednesday. There are 141 cases in Culpeper, 111 in Fauquier, 14 in Madison, 33 in Orange and 5 in Rappahannock. Five people in the local health district have died from the novel coronavirus.
Statewide on Thursday, deaths from COVID-19 increased day-over-day by 30 to 552 people.
Also on Thursday, VDH reported a second outbreak in the Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District, the first being in a nursing home in Madison County. This second latest outbreak was reported as being in a “congregate setting” that could include a business, church, event venue, grocery, shelter, apartment complex, farm, gym, neighborhood or private home, according to VDH.
Generally, epidemiologists consider an outbreak to be three cases of a disease related by person, place, and time, according to District Health Director Dr. Wade Kartchner.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.