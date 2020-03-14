Students from Culpeper County High School delved into the challenges of making difficult decisions with far-reaching humanitarian implications by attending a conference at George Mason University on Wednesday.
Representing the high school were Riley Fay, Nathaniel Green, Samuel McCabe and Victoria Soderholm, who had been nominated by their school counselors to attend the West Point Leadership and Ethics Conference on GMU’s Arlington campus.
Officials from the U.S. Military Academy outlined their ethical decision-making model with students from schools across the region, working collaboratively to develop group presentations demonstrating application of leadership and ethical reasoning skills to several different scenarios.
Riley Fay was selected to be one of two students from her group who is eligible to compete for a $1,000 to 3,000 scholarship, and will also have the opportunity to return to the conference next year as an assistant classroom facilitator.
Samuel McCabe’s group came in first place in the contest, winning $25 Amazon gift cards. Victoria Soderholm’s group came in second place and won $20 Amazon gift cards, while Nathaniel Green’s group came in third place, with $15 Amazon gift cards.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.