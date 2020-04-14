Nathan Childs, a recent music education graduate of James Madison University has been selected as the new director of bands at Culpeper County High School.
“We are excited to see the energy and expertise of Mr. Childs in action with our students as they create music and perform together,” said CCHS principal Daniel Soderholm in a news release. “His experience with a myriad of instruments and ensembles will greatly benefit our students and community.”
A 2019 JMU graduate, Childs has performed in ensembles playing the flute, sousaphone and percussion, the news release stated. He was a four-year member of the JMU Marching Royal Dukes, playing the snare drum and sousaphone, also serving as the snare drum section leader for the marching band.
Childs was the percussion principal for the JMU symphonic band. He played with the Shenandoah Valley Pipe Band, Massanutten Brass Band and Valley Wind Ensemble. He has experience as an adjudicator for VBODA District Band and Valley Honor Band auditions.
Childs was a presenter at the 2017 JMU May Symposium on JMUke: Engaging the Community in Making and Learning, and he also presented at the international music IMPACT Conference at New York University on Making, Participating and Community-building: JMUke and Places of Music Learning.
Childs has worked as an instructional assistant and percussion instructor at Harrisonburg High School and a counselor at JMU Summer Band Camps.
