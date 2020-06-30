Small businesses in Culpeper needing a lifeline due to the COVID-19 shutdown are strongly encouraged to apply for free money local officials are getting ready to disperse.
Interested in applying? Business owners with zero to 50 employees should start that process now by completing the online interest form at https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLScV_2wYnXlEZWwHKPmH8Z9NlARGhnyfxlofwGQEaX1O3onefg/viewform
Businesses that complete the initial form will automatically be sent the grant application via Lenderfit once the grant program, Culpeper CARES, goes live following the first full week in July. Federal CARES Act funding awarded to the town and county is supporting the local initiative that so far has $1.6 million ready to put in qualifying businesses back accounts.
The program’s primary purpose is to provide immediate relief to small businesses impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic, according to Community Collaborative Investment.
CCI is the Charlottesville nonprofit micro-lender that will award the $10,000, $15,000 and $20,000 grants (amount based on number of employees) through the project developed by Culpeper Dept. of Tourism and Economic Development. All the details are at https://cicville.org/culpeper-cares/
Only a small fraction of Culpeper small businesses that would qualify for the grant had filled out the interest form as of Monday, Tourism & Economic Development Director Paige Read said.
Meanwhile, her office has been busy trying to spread the word about Culpeper CARES, including reaching 800 partners via email and a direct mailing last week through Xpress Copy. In addition, each of the more than 500 businesses that would qualify under current guidelines are getting a phone call.
“We’re asking to speak to the owner to make sure they are aware,” Read said.
Once the grant program goes live a few days after the July 7 Board of Supervisors meeting, businesses will have a week to complete the process before the grant program closes. The board will vote at that meeting on the amount of federal CARES money it will give back to small businesses, expanding the program town and countywide.
The idea is to have money in the hands of struggling businesses by the end of July, beginning of August, Read said.
Grant awards will not be first-come, first-served, she stressed. Any local small business found eligible will get money.
The program is open to those with less than $2 million gross annual receipts who experienced at least a 25 percent decrease in revenues due to COVID-19.
Read and the Culpeper Chamber of Commerce will host an online town hall about the program at 1 p.m. on July 9.
A lot of paperwork, per federal regulations tied to the grant, will be needed so businesses are advised to get it together now. These papers will include: Federal Taxpayer Identification Number (EIN), Individual Taxpayer Identification Number (ITIN), or your Social Security Number (SSN) – whichever is applicable to your business; Federal IRS form W-9; Federal IRS form 941 for 1st Quarter of 2020; Town of Culpeper Account Numbers: Business License Account Number and Business Tangible Property Account Number (2018 & 2019); Mortgage Deferral or Rent Reduction information; 1099 Form; 2018 and 2019 Tax Returns, including Schedule C Form; Current profit-and-loss statement, balance sheet, or other statement of business financial standing; Year-end profit-and-loss statement and balance sheet, previous year and Business account bank statements (2019 and 2020).
