The COVID-19 crisis scotched the gigantic Arsenal of Democracy flyover of Washington, D.C., planned this month to celebrate the 75th anniversary of Victory in Europe Day.
But that didn’t dim the patriotic spirit of pilots and aviation enthusiasts. Early Friday afternoon, weather permitting, they’ll make a smaller flyover of Culpeper to remember the historic moment on May 8, 1945, when much of the world went wild with joy at the Allies’ World War II triumph over the Nazis.
Anyone who gazes skyward in the early afternoon should see a display of magnificent World War II aircraft flying over the town from Culpeper Regional Airport, said Tanya B. Woodward, the airport’s director.
“We have an eclectic collection of warbirds here at the airport,” Woodward told the Star-Exponent in an interview Thursday evening. “The local guys ... wanted to make a little noise.”
Pilots aim to pass over town about 1 to 2 p.m., but their timing will depend on the weather, she said. They may make more than one afternoon pass over Culpeper.
On Friday morning, a smaller number of pilots maintaining their proficiency in military and civilian aircraft will make formation flights over town to prepare for the main event, Woodward said.
The Commemorative Air Force’s Capital Wing, which has a large hangar at the Culpeper airport, will host a pilot briefing at noon, wing spokesman Pete Ballard said Thursday evening.
A dozen to 15 aircraft, most of them based at Culpeper Regional Airport, are expected to take part in the afternoon flyover, Woodward said. A few other planes and pilots will come from other communities, including Richmond, to participate, she said.
The formation of mostly WW II-era aircraft will pass over Culpeper National Cemetery, down Main Street and over Culpeper Medical Center to mark VE Day’s 75th year and organizers’ appreciation for the Culpeper people “on the front lines of fighting the COVID-19 virus,” Woodward said in a statement.
The flight also honors the individuals who bravely fought on the front lines of World War II and sacrificed and contributed from the homefront, she said.
On this day, 75 years ago, Americans cheered Victory in Europe Day, which marked Germany’s unconditional surrender to Allied forces.
In 2020, millions of the world’s citizens find themselves fighting an invisible foe, the coronavirus.
So, the flyover’s pilots will also fly Friday to salute the present-day individuals battling the pandemic—“health-care workers, first responders, teachers, food service employees, delivery drivers, postal workers, government employees, members of the press, military personnel and the many other essential workers that keep our country going in times of need,” Woodward said.
“We also salute those staying at home to ‘flatten the curve’ of the pandemic,” she said. “We are all in this together.”
“This is a small way that we know how to show our support and appreciation to everyone that is doing their part to combat this present-day enemy and for the ones that have helped secure our freedoms those 75 years ago,” Woodward said.
The organizers ask people to enjoy the flyover from the safety of their homes and businesses, and encourage everyone to maintain social distancing when viewing the flights.
Local and national organizers have postponed Washington, D.C.’s Arsenal of Democracy flyover until Sept. 25 due to the COVID-19 outbreak.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.